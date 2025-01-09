15 Perfect Valentine's Day Finds From T.J. Maxx — & They're All Under $30
I thought my love for Target was unmatched...but T.J. Maxx is currently giving it a run for its money. Not only can I find some of the same products in there, but I usually get things on a bargain too. My usual $100+ purchases get slashed in half, whether I have a cart full of home decor or beauty finds — huge win for this girl!
Now that I'm back on a budget, I've been eyeing cute (and inexpensive) things that can aid in my upcoming Valentine's Day plans. Here's what I found at T.J. Maxx!
15 adorable T.J. Maxx Valentine's Day finds that won't mess up your 'slow spending' January goals!
T.J. Maxx Fashion Finds For The Stylish Girl On A Budget
T.J. Maxx
1. Dreamers by Debut Bow Applique Cardigan, $30
If you don't buy this bow cardigan for Valentine's Day, I will. I'm partially in my cute grandma era, so I've been looking for more to add to my closet. Aside from the red color, the pink bows add a 'coquette' vibe to it, which reminds me of one of the fashion trends that stylists say should be on your radar.
T.J. Maxx
2. Linea Donatella Satin Wrapper Robe, $14 (Was $17)
You'll feel like a sultry diva in this satin robe while getting ready for a hot date. It's a nice Barbie pink that has lace-trimmed sleeves and a cute tie to keep your goodies from spilling out.
T.J. Maxx
3. Idem Ditto Short Sleeve Mini Dress, $17
This short sleeve mini dress is perfect for grabbing dinner with your crush or friends because it doesn't give off a super sexy vibe. It's on the shorter side, but it's still an appropriate length for different settings!
T.J. Maxx
4. Le Lis Pff The Shoulder Crossover Bodysuit, $13
You don't have to wear a dress on love day if you don't want to! There's always this crossover bodysuit and a pair of nice jeans you can comfortably wear.
P.S. Add a pair of matching red flats or heels to really lean into the V-Day spirit.
T.J. Maxx
5. Madden Girl Sleeveless Bubble Dress, $17
Planning on going to a V-Day party? Wear this sleeveless bubble dress so that you have the freedom to move the way you want. I do recommend wearing a pair of bike shorts underneath so you don't accidentally flash anyone!
Bargain Beauty Finds For The Hair, Makeup, & Skincare-Obsessed Girl
T.J. Maxx
6. Foxy Bae Spring Clip Curling Iron, $17
T.J. Maxx is starting off strong with aesthetic beauty products because this cute mauve curling iron looks like it belongs in a feminine bathroom. Do you or I need another styling tool in 2025? Probably not, but you won't feel bad about the $17 price tag if you do decide to add it to your counter.
T.J. Maxx
7. Cala 8pc Hair Setting Clips, $6
Psst — you need hair clips to help set the curls you created with your new pink curling iron! They're work on every hair type and don't leave weird creases in your hair like some can. They're also great to use when you're doing your skincare or makeup routine!
T.J. Maxx
8. Studio Dry Satin Pillowcase, $7
When nighttime falls, you need a satin pillowcase to lay your head on. It helps reduce friction and frizz that can be caused by cotton pillowcases, plus it keeps moisture in your hair. I always buy every few months so that I can rotate them.
T.J. Maxx
9. Cala 12pc Cosmetic Powder Puffs, $8
If you're a setting or pressed powder girl, you need flat puffs to lock them into your makeup. I've noticed that using one helps create a smoother base, making my makeup look airbrushed. Even if it's not the look you're going for, a puff helps minimize the mess of using loose powders down.
T.J. Maxx
10. Le Monde Gourmand 1oz Rose Riche Eau De Parfum, $13
I love fragrances as much as the next person, but sometimes I don't have $60+ to drop on a new perfume. If you're looking for something that smells good and won't interfere with your grocery store cash, this Eau de Parfum will make you smell like a million bucks.
It has notes of Madagascar vanilla, cedar, and bergamot for a feminine scent that'll make your Valentine's Day date want to cuddle all night.
Bargain Home Finds For The Girl Who Loves Dopamine Decor
T.J. Maxx
11. Hearts And Kisses Set Of 2 Heart Shaped Dessert Dishes, $10
After you've cooked you and your spouse's favorite meal, dish something sweet and savory in these heart shaped bowls. They're perfect for the love bird energy that's sure to be coursing through your veins!
T.J. Maxx
12. Enchante 5x7 Beveled Glass Picture Frame, $10
Place your favorite picture of you and your gal pals in this gold frame as a reminder of why you have the best crew ever. Make sure it's on full display during your Galentine's get-together so you can reminisce about what happened when the picture was taken!
T.J. Maxx
13. Cupcakes And Cashmere Striped Tufted Hearts Throw Blanket, $25
Curl up with this tufted hearts blanket and a good romance book any day of the week. It'll be a nice addition to your living room if you don't want to spend a ton of money changing your decor every holiday.
T.J. Maxx
14. Shabby Chic 4pk Ruffle Heart Placemats, $13
Bridgertonfans will love these ruffle heart placemats! You get four in a pack which is great if you're having an intimate dinner party with close friends. As far as I'm concerned, you never need a reason to eat good food with friends and laugh.
T.J. Maxx
15. Made In India Large 2 Tier Bling Heart Server, $17
You'll always have a reason to bake tasty desserts once you get your hands on this heart serving tray. It has two tiers for all manners of macaroons, cake pops, and cookies topped off with a cute blinged-out heart at the top.
