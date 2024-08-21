We Found The Perfect Bold Wallpaper Collection For Color Lovers
Ashley Basnight of @smashingdiy is a designer (you might recognize her from HGTV’s Battle of the Beach series), carpenter, and engineer who isn’t afraid of bold colors and patterns. She DIYs the most gorgeous spaces, mixing patterns and luxe materials to creating warm and inviting spaces. Now she's collab’d with Chasing Paper to create a six-style wallpaper collection that is modern, colorful, and totally unique.
Chasing Paper
Everlast - Black
“I want this collection to showcase the ability to bring bold personality into a space and still make it feel like home,” Ashley says. “This collection was created with eye-catching patterns and daring colors to push the envelope and inspire others to make the extraordinary, ordinary.” The collection comes in traditional, peel-and-stick, vinyl and faux grasscloth options, starting at $45/panel. Check it out!
Chasing Paper
Everlast - Green
The Everlast series is a tribal-inspired print with a modern vibe, making it perfect for accent walls. Find it in black, green, and purple!
Chasing Paper
Endless End - Green
The Endless collection is a series of simple wavy lines that can be used in pretty much any room.
Chasing Paper
Endless End - Brown
This brown color is perfect for "autumn" homes that embrace nature-inspired colors like oranges, reds, and greens.
Chasing Paper
Endless Ends - Blue
The blue options looks great in a kid's bedroom or playroom!
Chasing Paper
Endless Ends - Tan
There's a neutral option too that would look elegant in an office or dining room.
Chasing Paper
Line Essence - Pink
This geometric print combines stunning vivid colors that make an impact in any room.
Chasing Paper
Line Essence - Aqua
This aqua option is soothing for quieter spaces...
Chasing Paper
Line Essence - Red
...while this bold red paper is a maximalist's dream.
Chasing Paper
Line Essence - Blue
The blue offers a totally different look with a rich, earthy vibe.
Chasing Paper
Medallion - Purple
This 70’s-inspired print showcases a geometric design and bold colors in aqua, blue, and purple (shown above).
Chasing Paper
Medallion - Blue
The blue colorway is a perfect pop of pattern for small spaces like a kitchen or laundry room.
Chasing Paper
Medallion - Aqua
Aqua lovers will find happiness on a wall with this variety.
Chasing Paper
Rhythm Glide - Multi
This maze-like design is an example of Ashley’s love for combining patterns, shapes and color together to create harmony. It's daring but also the perfect start to beautiful decor. Start with this multi-colored print as your palette for the rest of the room and home.
Chasing Paper
Rhythm Glide - Pink
Each style in the collection has a bit of a modern-retro vibe. This pink one is super fun!
Chasing Paper
Rhythm Glide - Blue
The blue colorway in the same style looks dramatically different.
Chasing Paper
Rhythm Glide - Neutral
This neutral is anything but boring. Paired with browns and blacks it brings a room together in perfect harmony.
Chasing Paper
Tropicka - Magenta
The best for last: This tropical-inspired print features symmetrical florals and greenery for a bold botanical accent wall.
Chasing Paper
Tropicka - Magenta
The green variety would look amazing in a tropical-inspired powder room. There's a gorgeous blue too.
Subscribe to our newsletter for more decorating and design inspo!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Images via Chasing Paper
Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days momming her little one Matilda.