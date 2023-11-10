25 Cute Wallpapers Worth Swooning Over
The Best Wallpaper Inspiration For 2024
Design: Joshua Smith Inc. | Photo by Read McKendree
Textured wallpaper can be a great alternative to paint. This rich pink grasscloth used by designer Joshua Smith turns a small powder room into a conversation piece. Try this Coastal Hemp Wallpaper in Magenta to get the look!
Design: Maestri Studio | Photo: Nathan Schroder
Bring the outdoors in using nature-inspired wallpaper like this leafy one used by Maestri Studio. Check out Cole & Son Royal Fernery to get the look!
Design: Melinda Kelson O'Connor Architecture & Interiors | Photo: Lorin Klaris
Wallpaper tucked between beautiful molding can define a cozy nook like this dining room designed by Melinda Kelson O'Connor. If you keep things neutral, your accessories can provide color that you change out seasonally!
Design: Urbanology Designs | Photo: Matti Gresham Photography
Vintage-inspired pastoral scenes add a little quirk to an otherwise elegantly designed room, keeping it from feeling too stuffy. Try this vintage-inspired White Rabbit Wallpaper on for size. This BUNNY DARK WALLPAPER makes for a cute nursery option too!
Design: Arterberry Cooke | Photo by Madeline Harper
This Cloud Toile wallpaper by Schumacher is a splurge but classic and soothing for quiet spaces, like this vanity area designed by LA-based Arterberry Cooke.
Design: Maestri Studio | Photography: Nathan Shroder | Stylist: Jenny O'Connor
Nature-inspired prints can sometimes feel cool and graphic too, like this wave print used in a Maestri Studio design. Try this Japanese Waves Wallpaper by Spoonflower to get the look.
Design: Maestri Studio | Photo: Par Bengtsson
Here's the wave print used in another contemporary design for a more coastal look.
Design: Eddie Maestri | Photography: Nathan Shroder | Stylist: Jenny O'Connor
Bathrooms always provide a space to get quirky and create an element of surprise for guests. Find something you love, like NYC Coffee Cups or Vintage Swimmers.
Design: Victoria Holly Interiors | Photo: Lauren Engel
Classic Morris & Co. wallpaper has made a comeback in recent years and we still have a soft spot for it. Try Strawberry Fields or Pimpernel print from Anthropologie.
Design: Maestri Studio | Photo: Stephen Karlisch
Contrast really makes a statement in this Maestri Studio design. Pair complementary colors and play with texture and print to get the look.
Design: Arterberry Cooke | Photo by Madeline Harper
This black and white print anchors an elegant bath from wall to ceiling in another Arterberry Cooke design.
Design: Eddie Maestri | Photography: Nathan Shroder | Stylist: Jenny O'Connor
City-inspired toiles are modernizing the classic print, like this Los Angeles Toile by Vertigo Home.
Design: Maestri Studio | Photo: Stephen Karlisch
Big blooms are bold, feminine, and dramatic all at the same time. Love the pairing with the tile in this bath.
Design: Devon Grace Interiors | Photo by Dustin Halleck
Add a bit of elegance and sparkle to your space with a metallic wallpaper.
Design: Arterberry Cooke | Photo by Madeline Harper
Scenic wallpapers are also having a moment, and help bring the outdoors in a way that wows.
Design: Victoria Holly Interiors | Photo: Lauren Engel
Wallpaper can surprise and delight and can also create a soothing experience. Decide what mood you want to capture in a room and go from there to find your match.
More Wallpapers That Made Us Swoon
Color Block Study Wallpaper
Color lovers unite: There are plenty of color-block wallpapers and murals like this one to pique your interior interest. This watercolor-inspired one is perfect for a home office or living space.
Sarah Sherman Samuel Organic Shapes Wallpaper
Lulu & Georgia's bestselling wallpaper by Sarah Sherman Samuel makes a stunning backdrop to any neutral decor.
Chasing Paper x Hyphen and Co. Resort Stripe
Feel like you're on vacay every day with this summery striped print designed by interior design firm Hyphen and Co. and one of our favorite wallpaper companies Chasing Paper.
Color Kind Studio Color Grid Multi Wallpaper
This fresh colorful pattern designed by a small female-founded studio evokes a happy vibe and is perfect for a creative office, a small bath, and a kid's room.
Katie Kime Cottage Stripes Wallpaper
We love the idea of wallpaper in unexpected places — like the ceiling! These stripes are inspired by a 1950s soda shop and we now can't unsee it.
Chasing Paper x David Quarles Ruth's Garden
Inspired by, and designed in honor of, the women in designer David Quarles’s family, this floral pattern comes in multiple colorways and definitely makes you look up.
Crate & Kids Gambit Teal and Earthy Brown Wallpaper
This eye-catching checked pattern is on-trend and works in a variety of spaces: a kid's room, a guest bedroom, a kitchen, a funky entry, and more!
Wallism Fun Turns Wallpaper
These fun strokes are super playful and a creative addition to a neutral space.
Photowall Circles Mid Century III
Get a fun mid-century vibe with this joy-inducing mural.
Lulu & Georgia Artemis Wallpaper
This bar motif is just enough pattern to stand out but not overwhelm, allowing other elements in your space to really stand out.
