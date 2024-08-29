Kate Winslet's New Hulu Mystery Is 'Grey's Anatomy' Meets 'The Undoing'
If I were looking for a place to hide away for an afternoon with one of Hollywood’s biggest actresses, I’d bet that Kate Winslet would know a spot — or rather, the spot. Winslet is cementing her ever-growing command of the small screen in Hulu’s just-announced mystery drama The Spot. With involvement from A24 and 20th Television, the showwill see Winslet’s character fighting to keep her marriage afloat among suspicions that she’s been involved in a terrible accident.
Miya Mizuno/HBO
Although Winslet’s primarily a movie actress, she’s slowly but surely built up her TV credits over the past decade or so. Her performances on Mare of Easttown, Mildred Pierce, and, most recently, The Regime have received rave critical reviews and earned her Emmys and Golden Globe awards. The Spot’s juicy plot seems to play right to Winslet’s acting strengths; I wouldn’t be surprised if she needs to buy a bigger trophy case in a couple of years. Here’s everything we know about the show so far.
What is 'The Spot' about?
The show’s logline reads, “When a successful surgeon [played by Winslet] and her schoolteacher husband begin to suspect that she may be responsible for a child’s hit-and-run death, their quest for truth spirals into a web of mounting suspicion and dark secrets, testing their resolve and their relationship as they confront the possibility of hidden guilt and betrayal.” I’m getting some serious The Undoing vibes.
Who is involved in 'The Spot'?
Besides starring in the lead role, Winslet will also serve as one of The Spot’s executive producers. She is joined by Ed Solomon, who will also serve as the showrunner and writer. Solomon is best known for his work on Men in Black and the Now You See Me franchise. No other actors, writers, or producers have been announced.
When is 'The Spot' coming out?
The Spot has yet to begin filming, and its release date is TBD. In June, it was announced that Winslet would be starring in and executive producing a new HBO series called Trust. There haven’t been any updates on that show either, so it is unknown which show Winslet will be filming first (or if the filming schedules will overlap). Regardless, expect The Spot to have a 2026 release date.
Header image via Joe Maher/Getty Images