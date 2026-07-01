Food, fireworks, and home decor sales? Home lovers, consider the 4th of July weekend officially our favorite time of year. While I love a good BBQ spread, I’ve got my sights set on up to 70% off savings to refresh my home — one of my favorite pastimes. From furniture refreshes to summer-into-fall decor, I’ve rounded up all the best home deals in one place. Scroll on for the complete list and my top picks from each. Happy shopping!

Shop these Fourth of July home sales this weekend!

West Elm West Elm 4th of July Sale: Up to 70% off, extra 20% off clearance! West Elm's Marin Sofa that I’ve been eyeing for years (I'm a sucker for a deep bench cushion!) is currently 37 percent off. I’ve had my own West Elm sofa for 12 years now, so I can personally vouch that the quality makes this price point absolutely worth it.

Up to 70% off, extra 20% off clearance Pottery Barn Pottery Barn 4th of July Sale: Up to 70% off, plus an extra 20% off clearance! I have been obsessed with this Chunky Wool Jute Rug ever since we featured it in a past campaign. It’s that rare combination of being incredibly soft underfoot while still being super durable. Obsessed!

CB2 CB2 4th of July Sale: Take up to 50% off sitewide. I love their tabletop selection right now, with everything from coupe glasses to pretty platters starting as low as $6. This Everly Round White and Black Patterned Serving Platter is easily one of my faves from the current collection.

Brooklinen Brooklinen 4th of July Sale: Up to 50% off bundles. If you've been waiting to upgrade your sleep game, now is the time. Their AD-Approved Luxe Sateen Duvet Set (1 Duvet Cover and 2 Pillowcases) is currently 25% off.

Avocado Mattress Avocado Mattress 4th of July Sale: Up to 15% off sitewide. If you're looking for a highly rated, most certified organic mattress this is the time to head out for a Avocado Green Mattress, now available in 5 comfort levels for every sleep position and body type.

Anthropologie Anthropologie 4th of July Sale: Up to 40% off Furniture, Candles, Bedding & More! I’m a huge fan of their bedding and throw blankets. Anthro always manages to nail that whimsical, Bridgerton-esque aesthetic. This Sailor Cotton Printed Stripe Throw Blanket is the ultimate summer-to-fall transition piece.

Frontgate Frontgate 4th of July Sale: Up to 70% off sitewide. These are the gold standard for home luxury. I’m grabbing the Frontgate Resort Collection Bath Towels, which are consistently top-rated by industry pros.

Urban Outfitters Urban Outfitters 4th of July Sale: Get an extra 40% off home items already on sale. I’m currently eyeing this Ella Vine Floral Pattern Duvet Cover Set, which is down to just $40, plus an extra 40% off in cart, an absolute steal for a bedroom refresh.

Caraway Caraway Cookware Sets 4th of July Sale: $250 off cookware sets. Elevate your kitchen aesthetic and simplify your cooking routine with the highly rated Caraway Cookware Set, available in a slew of colors. This 12-piece, non-toxic ceramic collection is a sophisticated, high-performance alternative to traditional pots and pans. You'll love it!

Wayfair Wayfair 4th of July Sale: Up to 70% off sitewide. My top pick? This 10,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner, which usually retails for $600 but is marked down to just $200 right now.

Dormify Dormify 4th of July Sale: Up to 20% Off. The ultimate spot for space-saving decor and organization. If you're prepping for campus life, don't miss their 4th of July sale (up to 20% off), specifically the Smart Scallop No Nails Headboard, a total game-changer for dorm walls.

PB Teen Pottery Barn Kids & Pottery Barn Teen 4th of July Sale: Up to 60% Off Furniture, Bedding, Decor & More! These are my go-to destinations for trend-forward furniture, bedding, and study essentials, even outside of my daughter's room. Their 4th of July sale (up to 60% off!) is the perfect excuse to finally grab that Hello Kitty Heritage Lidded Hamper we’ve all been seeing everywhere.

Target Target 4th of July Sale: Up to 40% off. You can’t talk about sales without a Target run! I’m currently grabbing the highly rated Stanley 40 oz Stainless Steel Tumbler while it's 25% off!

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