The Only 12 Peeps Recipes You Need To Use Up Leftover Easter Candy
The best thing about Easter as a kid was the numerous packages of pastel sugar-coated marshmallow goodness that arrived in our baskets without fail. Peeps are an Easter candy tradition, so they obviously deserve a place on your table this year.
You're already going to wow the family with Easter brunch, so why not use up your Easter basket bounty with colorful Peeps recipes and desserts? These 12 sweet Peeps recipes are chocolatey, gooey and crispy (there may even be an Easter cocktail involved!), and they're absolutely perfect for fueling your post-Easter dinner sweet tooth.
Peeps Skillet Dip
If you know someone who doesn't love Peeps, make this for them and they'll definitely be a convert. It's just about the most fun way to get everyone around the table together! (via Brit + Co)
Peeps Rice Krispies Eggs
Taking the time to mold your Rice Krispies in plastic eggs is well worth the extra time. When a Peeps recipe is this easy, there's no reason not to take the cute factor up a notch! (via Brit + Co)
Peeps S'mores
These s'more sandwiches are just about one of the cutest Peeps recipes we've ever seen! Dip the graham crackers in chocolate and sprinkles for an even more festive look. (via Brit + Co)
Peeps Rice Krispies Treats
Pre-packaged Rice Krispies treats make quick work of these candy-coated pops! Slice your Peeps in half lengthwise so you can see them on both sides. (via Love from the Oven)
Peeps Sunflower Brownies
There's absolutely no way you could be unhappy looking at a Peeps sunflower brownie! You can arrange your yellow Peeps as shown, or upside down if you prefer. Varying the size of the chocolate chips in the middle gives the effect of real sunflower seeds. Adorable! (via The Semisweet Sisters)
Peeps Pizza
Attention, all marshmallow lovers! This dessert pizza has marshmallows in the pizza crust as well as a marshmallow frosting on top. Of course, it's decorated with marshmallow Peeps, too. (via Baking Beauty)
Marshmallow Peeps Lemon Drops Martini
It may seem counterintuitive, but this drink with a Peeps floating in it is for adults only. Peeps-infused vodka is the star of this unique martini recipe, and you'll definitely want to keep some on-hand from now on. (via Sew You Think You Can Cook)
Easter Peeps Cake
If you want a true sugar overload from this year's Peeps recipes, opt for this sweet cake. It's covered in the marshmallow treats for a colorful, Insta-worthy effect, too! (via Kathryn's Kitchen)
Easter Peep-Za
If only all dessert pizzas could have a sugar cookie crust and chocolate ganache sauce. A peanut topping adds a salty element to this otherwise very sweet Easter pizza. Your Peeps will surely volunteer to grace the top of this dessert. (via The Cooking Channel)
3-Layer Angel Food Peeps Cake
If a light-as-air cake covered in buttercream is your thing, than you need to run to the kitchen to make this immediately. Just beware of the Peeps bunnies that are standing guard — they're more vicious than they look. (via The Farmer's Daughter)
Peeps Monster Cookies
These giant flourless cookies are packed with peanut butter and candy — pretty much what dreams are made of! Stick two cookies together with warm Peeps in the middle, and all of your cookie s'mores dreams will come true. (via Southern Fatty)
Easter Peeps Cookie Butter Cups
These Peeps may think they just got stuck in a mud puddle, but really, it's just chocolate and creamy cookie butter. They also don't know they're about to be devoured. Poor little guys! (via Knead to Cook)
Follow us on Pinterest for more easy + delicious recipe ideas!
This post has been updated with additional reporting by Meredith Holser.
- This Funfetti Sugar Cookie Recipe Will Complete Every Easter Basket ›
- Get the Easter Party Started With Peeps Skillet Dip ›
- How to Make Easy, Last Minute Peeps Rice Krispies Eggs ›
- How to Make DIY Cactus Peeps for Easter - Brit + Co ›
- How to make easter peeps fruit kabobs - B+C Guides ›
- How to make peeps hot cocoa - B+C Guides ›
- Bring Down the House This Easter With a Peeps Piñata - Brit + Co ›
- 20 Adorable Easter Peeps DIYs for Kids - Brit + Co ›
- This Is the Most Delicious Way to Eat S'Mores EVER - Brit + Co ›
- 12 Cute Easter Desserts - Brit + Co ›