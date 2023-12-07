25 Dessert Pizza Recipes That Are A Little Slice Of Heaven
There are many ways to enjoy a great dessert pizza. Deep dish or flatbread, healthy or indulgent — you can even hack a two-ingredient crust! We just don't give enough credit to the endless possibilities. You can top them with seasonal fruit, drizzle them with caramel or chocolate and, of course, invite your favorite candy to the pizza party.
Any way you slice it, dessert pizzas are out of this world and we just cannot get enough. Want to try one? Here are some great dessert pizza recipes to get you started on your path to sweet pizza serenity.
What is dessert pizza made of?
Dessert pizza is made up of sweet toppings and cream cheese or a sugar spread. It swaps the usual tomato sauce and pepperoni for sweet alternatives, and it's delicious!
What is the best dessert to go with pizza?
We love eating ice cream or some chocolate after we finish a slice of pizza. Sorbet or even a plain piece of fruit is another good option if you want something sweet, but light.
What dessert can be made from pizza dough?
You can use pizza dough for cinnamon rolls, monkey bread, or babka.
Grilled Dessert Pizza
Not only is this dessert pizza served on flatbread, but it's full of delicious nuts, fruit, and cheeses so it's healthy as well as yummy. (via Brit + Co.)
S'mores Pizza
Whether you decide to make this dish while it's still cold out or wait until campfire season, it's sure to become a family favorite. Serve it while it's still warm for maximum deliciousness. (via Brit + Co.)
Memorial Day Dessert Pizza
This might be the perfect dessert pizza for the last weekend in May, but it will taste just as good for the rest of the year. The berries and coconut taste amazing together – but feel free to drizzle some honey on top for good measure. (via Brit + Co.)
Apple Crumble Flatbread
Imagine the most comforting and warm apple crumble, but handheld. This flatbread is that – and so much more. That scoop of vanilla ice cream is definitely non-negotiable. Let it melt a bit, and you'll fall in love with how it mixes with the rich caramel sauce. (via Creme de la Crumb)
Bananas Foster Dessert Pizza
Bananas Foster is a southern dessert that we all need to get behind, especially when it's served on top of a crispy pizza crust. Stock up on your rum and bananas, because when the mood strikes, you'll want to be prepared. (via Spicy Southern Kitchen)
Strawberry Cookie Pizza
This berry-fied dessert pizza is baked in a single pan, making clean-up a whole lot easier. This could be a good bite for dessert or breakfast! (via A Spicy Perspective)
Caramel Apple Dessert Pizza
The person who discovered that caramel and apple are amazing together deserves a major gold star. This dessert pizza combines a crispy peanut butter cookie crust, a fluffy caramel vanilla frosting, thinly sliced Granny Smith apples and… Snickers! (via Show Me the Yummy)
Rainbow Fruit Pizza
Sugar cookie dough forms the base of this colorful dessert pizza! This is an easily customizable dessert pizza recipe, since you can add or omit any fruits you'd like to. (via Bowl of Delicious)
Chocolate Chip Cookie Pizza
Dessert that doubles as a fun activity is always a good choice. Use this cookie-covered pizza as a tasty base to top with your favorite candies and drizzles at your next girls' night in. Just don't forget to bring the cocktails, too. (via Food Fanatic)
Cinnamon Roll Dessert Pizza
When you want that homemade cinnamon roll flavor without all of the work, toss together this dessert pizza that's finished off with cream cheese frosting. Once you get a taste of this pizza-breakfast hybrid, you won't want to go back to regular old rolls. (via The Recipe Critic)
Gluten-Free Berry Dessert Pizza
This GF dessert pizza is worthy of making on cozy nights in. The crust certainly won't make your tummy hurt if you're sensitive to gluten. (via The Real Food Dietitians)
Homemade Beaver Tails with Pizza Dough
These sugary slabs of dough (AKA beaver tails) are the perfect dessert pizza. Try any combo of toppings you want to, but we highly recommend Nutella + banana. (via The Girl on Bloor)
Cookies + Creme Dessert Pizza
With just a few pantry items you already have lying around, you can have a quick dessert pizza on the table in no time. Why spend all night making a ton of individual cookies when you can just make one huge one and call it a day? (via Girl vs. Dough)
Raspberry Brie Dessert Pizza
Raspberries and brie cheese adorn the top of this dessert pizza crust, and then are joined by candied pecans and rosemary for an extra elegant touch. (via Completely Delicious)
Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookie Pizza
Everyone loves a good oatmeal chocolate chip cookie. Please the masses with this giant version that can be sliced into pizza-like wedges and eaten on the go. It's the perfect party favor to bring to the next event you're invited to. (via Whole and Heavenly Oven)
Oreo Fudge Brownie Pizza
There's no such thing as too much chocolate! This beauty has a brownie crust, crushed Oreos, and a creamy fudge drizzle. Top everything with chocolate shavings, and you're all set for a chocoholic's dream dessert. (via Dessert Now Dinner Later)
Chocolate Cherry Pizza Tart
Rich chocolate and sweet cherries team up to form a dependable and decadent dessert pizza. Make sure you share this recipe with your closest sweet tooths! (via Two Spoons)
Raspberry White Chocolate Dessert Pizza
If only the base of every pizza could be sweetened cream cheese, white chocolate and raspberry puree. Okay, maybe that wouldn't be good on *all* pizzas, but it sure makes for one hell of a dessert pizza. (via Sugar Spun Run)
Peanut Butter Cup Pizza
Homemade hand-tossed pizza dough makes all the difference in this indulgent masterpiece. You might as well go big when you're talking about two types of chocolate! (via Cleobuttera)
Rocky Road Chocolate Pizza
The great thing about this dessert pizza is that you simply mix all of the ingredients together and press them into a pizza pan to set. No baking involved! Plus, it's a fun recipe to make with the kiddos on a cold afternoon. (via Oh Sweet Basil)
Cast Iron S’mores Pizza
Roughing it is *so* much easier when you have an incredible dessert to share with your pals. This pizza will have you all singing “Kumbaya" around the campfire all night long. No icky s'mores sticks required. (via My Suburban Kitchen)
Watermelon Pizza
If this fruity pizza doesn't have you yearning for summer, nothing else will. Cue the barbecues and mojitos, ASAP. Make a DIY watermelon pizza dessert bar with your favorite toppings, from fresh fruit to granola, coconut flakes, mint leaves and more. (via The Fit Foodie)
Doughy Chocolate Chip Cookie Pizza
This dessert pizza recipe even works in collagen peptides, giving you a nice nutritional boost. (via Rachel Mansfield)
Brownie Pizza
Balance out the brownie crust in this pizza by topping things off with colorful fruit cuts! That means dessert is still healthy, right? (via Culinary Hill)
Vegan Cookies and Creme Dessert Pizza
We didn't know a vegan dessert pizza could be so tastyyy. Add as many Oreo crumbles as your heart desires! (via Earthly Provisions)
