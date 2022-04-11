23 Colorful Easter Cocktails To Match All Those Dyed Eggs
As much as we love a classic mimosas, we're looking for some fresh Easter cocktails that put a little more color and fun into our Sunday brunch menu. From fancy Bridgerton-inspired drinks to healthy sips the kids can imbibe, these 23 ideas are tasty enough to drink all year long.
Cadbury Easter Cocktail
Put your Easter basket to good use by adding Cadbury egg creme to this mix of chocolate chips, sweetened condensed milk, and vanilla vodka. We'll be wanting refills on this one! (via Brit + Co)
Pamplemousse La Croix and Lavender Mocktail
Grapefruit might be a winter fruit, but mix this La Croix with some lavender and you've got yourself a very spring-appropriate sip. This is a great way to let the littles feel like they're a part of the Easter brunch festivities! (via Brit + Co)
Lavender Margarita From Luna Rooftop Tapas Bar
Recipecourtesy of Rosewood San Miguel de Allende
Ingredients:
- 2-3 coffee/table spoons of lavender syrup
- 1 oz. of tequila (like the Casa Dragones Joven Tequila)
- ½ organic lime juice
- 0.5 oz. of Controy
Directions:
- Start by making the simple syrup: add water, sugar and lavender to a saucepan and bring to a boil. Once boiling, reduce to a simmer for one minute and then remove mixture from the heat.
- Allow lavender to steep for approximately 30 minutes before pouring mixture through a fine mesh strainer.
- To make the margarita: add ice and 2-3 tbsp of the lavender
Image courtesy of BACARDÍ
BACARDÍ Blueberry Lime Mojito
Recipe courtesy of BACARDÍ
Ingredients
- 1 ½ oz. lime rum (like the BACARDÍ Lime Flavored Rum)
- 10 blueberries
- 6 mint leaves
- 4 oz. lime rum cocktail (like the BACARDÍ Lime & Soda Real Rum Cocktail)
Instructions
- Muddle blueberries in a highball glass then add the mint and gently press to release the oil.
- Add crushed ice and BACARDÍ Lime Flavored Rum and stir to incorporate.
- Top with BACARDÍ Lime & Soda Real Rum Cocktail and add more crushed ice.
- Garnish with a lime wheel and a mint spring.
Image courtesy of Three Spirit Drinks
Light & Stormy
Social Elixir (with flavors of passion flower and tulsi) goes wonderfully with ginger beer for a light flavor that's perfect for bright and sunny days. (via Three Spirit Drinks)
@adoremorewithgeor Easter "peep"tini cocktail recipe 😋 #cocktailrecipes#martini#easterrecipes♬ Cotton Candy - Melissa Bel
"Peep"tini Easter Cocktail
Hold onto those leftover Peeps! This martini is just as vivid as any of your Easter candy, and we'll be rimming all of our sweet cocktail in Nerds from now on.
Image courtesy of Ritual Zero Proof
Non-Alcoholic Ritual Zero Proof Azalea
Recipe courtesy of Ritual Zero Proof
Ingredients:
- 2 oz gin alternative (like the Ritual Zero Proof gin alternative)
- 2 oz pineapple juice
- 1 oz lemon juice
- Grenadine
- Ice
Instructions:
- Pour 2 ounces of Ritual gin alternative, 2 ounces of pineapple juice, 1 ounce of lemon juice, and a spoonful of grenadine into a cocktail shaker filled with ice.
- Shake and then pour through a strainer into a tall glass filled halfway with rocks.
- Garnish with lemon
Image courtesy of Half Baked Harvest
Creamy Coconut Lime Mojito
Easter is full of all kinds of creamy treats (we're looking at you Cadbury Creme Eggs!), so it only makes sense you'd want to pair them with a creamy drink! This mojito has tons of citrus flavor that will carry you into summer. (via Half Baked Harvest)
Image courtesy of Kōloa Rum Company
Coco Bunny
Recipe courtesy of Kōloa Rum Company
Ingredients
- 2 oz rum (like the Koloa Kauai Coconut Rum)
- Handful of raspberries
- ½ Coco Lopez
- 1 oz pineapple juice
- 1 oz coconut milk
Instructions
- Blend all ingredients with ice.
- Pour into a chilled glass.
- Garnish with your favorite Peeps.
@join_jules Cadbury Spiked Easter Coffee, the right way to drink coffee on Easter Morning #happyeaster#cocktail#coffee#icedcoffee#fyp#learnontiktok♬ Sixty Second Commercial 1 by Michael Reynolds - malcolm
Cadbury Spiked Easter Coffee
No spring morning is complete without an iced coffee, but for Easter Sunday, we want something a little more dressed up. Enter: a spiked coffee recipe topped with Cadbury eggs. Our daily cup of joe will never be the same.
Blood Orange Mezcal Cocktail
Grab a cocktail that's boasts tons of flavor *and* is bright enough to match your outfit. In addition to the blood orange, this recipe has thyme and lime juice for a drink that you'll want to make every Sunday. (via Brit + Co)
Image courtesy of BACARDÍ
BACARDÍ Cuatro Smash
Recipe courtesy of BACARDÍ
Ingredients
- 1 ½ oz. rum (like BACARDÍ Añejo Cuatro)
- 1 oz. ST-GERMAIN® Elderflower Liqueur
- 1 oz. ruby red grapefruit juice
- 1 oz. tonic water
Method
- Combine the first three ingredients in a shaker with plenty of ice, and shake.
- Strain into a highball glass filled with crushed or cubed ice. Top with tonic water.
- Garnish with a grapefruit peel and a mint spring.
Rosé Adult Otter Pop
We're pretty sure these floral frozen pops are the literal definition of spring. Featuring rosé, lavender, and rosemary, they're a great take on Easter cocktails if it's getting warmer where you live. (via Brit + Co)
Image courtesy of Half Baked Harvest
Minted Orange and Strawberry Coolers
Strawberries are finally back in season, and we're planning on making *all* the strawberry recipes, including these coolers. Combine strawberry puree and orange juice to achieve pastel perfection, then top with mint leaves and rose petals. (via Half Baked Harvest)
Image courtesy of Kōloa Rum Company
Strawberry Garden
Recipe courtesy of Kōloa Rum Company
Ingredients
- 8-10 oz Koloa Kauai White Rum
- 15 sliced strawberries
- 5 sage leaves
- 1 sliced cucumber
- 3.5 oz triple sec
- 18-20 oz fresh lemonade
- Soda or carbonated beverage (optional)
Instructions
- Muddle ½ portion of cucumber and strawberry with Koloa Kauai White Rum and 2 sage leaves.
- Strain into a pitcher, add lemonade, triple sec and remaining slices of strawberry, cucumber and whole sage leaves.
- Fill with ice and garnish with strawberry, cucumber and sage leaves.
@citycocktails Reply to @torrilaakso #Easter cocktail and a missed opportunity to boop a peep. #citycocktails#cocktails#peep#fyp♬ bee - Burbank
Pretty In Pink Easter Cocktail
Strawberry puree, lemon juice, and Pink Whitney are shaken with rumchata for a new take on the pink drink. Rim with pink sugar, top with a Peep, and serve.
Image courtesy of Three Spirit Drinks
Mardi Gras O.F.
The lemon balm and valerian root found in Three Spirit's Nightcap make this recipe a great option for anyone looking for a calming cocktail. Plus it's super easy to make, which also alleviates some stress. (via Three Spirit Drinks)
Image courtesy of The Unofficial Bridgerton Cookbook
Blueberry Lavender Fizz
Make these Bridgerton-inspired cocktails for Easter, and then make them again for all your spring brunches! The lemon, blueberry, and lavender combo is almost too good to be true. (via The Unofficial Bridgerton Cookbook)
Sunshine Juice
If you're looking for a mocktail that everyone can enjoy, this Vitamin C recipe will give you some extra energy. Since there's no alcohol in it, you can also add it to your Easter dinner table for everyone to enjoy. (via Brit + Co)
Image courtesy of Byblos Miami
A Rose Gulab
Recipe courtesy of Byblos Miami
Ingredients
- 1.5 oz. Ketel One vodka
- .75 oz. pomegranate syrup
- .75 oz. lemon juice
Instructions
- Add all the ingredients into a shaker. Fill with ice.
- Shake and strain into a glass.
- If you're feeling fancy, garnish drink with 4 to 6 rose petals and a spritz of lemon zest.
@jensgatheringnest Easter cocktail idea 🐇 #easter#easterinspo#cocktailtok#spring#easterparty#easterpartyideas#easterbrunch#entertainingathome#PepsiApplePieChallenge♬ Sunroof - Nicky Youre & dazy
Some-Bunny Loves You
Swap your glass for a hollow chocolate bunny! Just cut off the tip of its ears to give you room to pour in your drink of choice (we recommend anything chocolatey and creamy). Add a straw and some edible flowers, and enjoy.
Image courtesy of BACARDÍ
BACARDÍ Airmail
Recipe courtesy of BACARDÍ
Ingredients
- 1 o.z. rum (like the BACARDI Añejo Cuatro Rum)
- ½ oz. lime juice
- ½ oz. honey syrup
- 1 ½ oz. Prosecco (like the Martini & Rossi Prosecco)
Method
- Shake the first three ingredients in a cocktail shaker filled with ice, and double strain into a flute.
- Top with Prosecco. Garnish with orange zest and a postage stamp.
Image courtesy of Half Baked Harvest
Strawberry Chamomile Paloma
We know we already have one strawberry drink on this list, but you can never have too many! The chamomile in this recipe will totally calm you down and make for a nice floral complement to the tart berries. (via Half Baked Harvest)
Follow us on Pinterest and check out our email newsletter for more Easter cocktails!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
B+C Editorial Assistant, Swiftie | Chloe is from the Outer Banks (yes, like the Netflix show!). When she isn't writing or updating her blog Pastels and Pop Culture, Chloe enjoys watching Marvel movies or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!