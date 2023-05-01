10 Unique Martini Recipes To Try At Your Next Happy Hour
From pickle to pornstar martinis, we're drifting away from beverage tradition with every shake and strain. Just like we (questionably) embraced caviar as a food trend, we're gravitating towards off-kilter dining experiences, in which fun, fancy little drinks are a part. If you're still ordering a regular ol' martini at happy hour, you're missing out. It's 2023, and it's time to expand our horizons. Thanks to this roundup, you won't ever be at a loss for a lovely libation – check out these 10 trendy martini recipes!
Pickle Martini
Recipe + image via Tito's Vodka
- 3 oz vodka
- 1/2 oz dry vermouth
- 1 oz pickle juice
- Add all ingredients to a shaker with ice.
- Shake and strain into a chilled martini glass.
Espresso Martini
Recipe + image via Takes Two Eggs
- 2 ounces vodka
- 1 once Kahlua
- 1 ounce brewed espresso cooled
- ½ ounce simple syrup
- Coffee beans, for garnish
- Brew the espresso in your espresso machine, Nespresso, or simply buy some espresso from your local coffee shop. Cool and set aside.
- In a cocktail shaker, combine the espresso, vodka, and Kahlua with ice. Shake vigorously until well mixed and the foam has formed.
- Immediately strain the espresso martini into a cocktail glass. Dust with espresso powder and coffee beans for garnish. Sip responsibly!
Classic Dry Martini
Recipe + image via Culinary Hill
- 3 ounces gin (6 tablespoons)
- 1/2 ounce dry vermouth (1 tablespoon)
- 2 pitted, brine-cured olives or lemon twist, for garnish
Instructions:
- To a mixing glass filled with ice, add gin and vermouth. Using a bar spoon, stir until mixture is fully combined and well chilled, about 30 to 45 seconds.
- Strain into a chilled cocktail glass and garnish with olives or a lemon twist.
Miso Martini
For the Miso Martini:
- ½ oz pink peppercorn brine
- ½ oz white miso vermouth
- 2½ oz vodka
- Sesame oil + crushed pink peppercorn, for garnish
- Add ingredients into a cocktail mixing glass. Add ice and stir until chilled and properly diluted.
- Strain into a stemmed glass.
- Garnish with sesame oil and pink peppercorns.
For the Pink Peppercorn Brine:
- ¾ cup champagne vinegar
- 1¼ cup water
- 1 tbsp salt
- 1 tbsp sugar
- 2 tbsp pink peppercorns
- Add all ingredients to a small sauce pot until sugar and salt dissolve. Let cool completely. Strain into an airtight jar.
For the White Miso Vermouth:
- 1 tbsp white miso paste
- 2 cups dry vermouth
- Add miso and dry vermouth into a jar and shake well. Place in the freezer overnight.
- The next day, it might be a bit frozen, so let it thaw a little, and then strain it through a few layers of cheesecloth.
Affogato Martini
Recipe + image via Brit + Co.
- 2 ounces vanilla vodka
- 1/2 ounce cream de cocoa
- 1 ounce Kahlua
- 1 scoop vanilla ice cream
- Add two ounces of vanilla vodka, half an ounce of creme de cocoa, and one ounce of Kahlua into a shaker.
- Drop in about 3 ice cubes. Close the shaker and shake until the liquid is chilled.
- Pour mixture into a martini glass and top it off with vanilla ice cream.
- Serve with a spoon and enjoy!
Chai Martini
Recipe + image via Half Baked Harvest
Ingredients:
For the Chai Honey Syrup:
- 1/2 cup honey
- 4 bags chai tea
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- Vanilla sugar, for rim (optional)
For the Chai Martini:
- 1 1/2 ounces (3 tablespoons) vodka
- 1 1/2 ounces (3 tablespoons) Kahlua
- 1 ounce espresso
- 1 ounce canned coconut milk
- Grated nutmeg and star anise, for serving (optional)
- To make the Chai Honey Syrup – In a medium pot, bring 1/2 cup water to a boil. Remove from the heat, add the chai tea bags, cover and steep 10 minutes. Remove the tea bags and add the honey. Bring to a boil over high heat. Boil 3-5 minutes, then remove from the heat. Stir in the vanilla. Let cool. This syrup makes enough for about 6 drinks.
- If desired, rim your glass with vanilla sugar.
- In a cocktail shaker, combine 1-2 tablespoons chai syrup, vodka, Kahlua, espresso, and coconut milk. Add ice and shake vigorously for 1 minute. Strain into the prepared glass. Garnish with grated nutmeg and star anise, if desired.
Lemon Drop Martini
Recipe + image via Barley & Sage
Ingredients:
- 2 ounces vodka, citrus infused
- 1 ½ ounces lemon juice
- 1 ounce simple syrup
- ½ ounce orange liqueur , optional
- ¼ cup granulated sugar
- 1 teaspoon lemon zest
- Add the sugar to a small plate, then rub the lemon zest into the sugar with your fingers until fragrant.
- Moisten the rim of your martini glass with a bit of lemon juice or simple syrup. Turn the glass upside down and twist into the lemon sugar and set aside.
- Add the vodka, lemon juice, simple syrup, and orange liqueur to a cocktail shaker, then top with ice. Shake vigorously for 30 seconds or until cold. Strain into your sugar rimmed martini glass and enjoy!
Matcha Martini
Ingredients:
- 1 bar spoon powdered sugar
- ¾ oz creme de cacao blanc
- 2 oz vanilla vodka
- 1 oz matcha (mixed well with water)
- 1 oz milk of choice
- Sifted matcha, for garnish
Instructions:
- Prepare the matcha so that it has time to cool a bit before adding to your cocktail. Add hot water and mix well to reduce clumps — set aside.
- To a cocktail shaker, add powdered sugar, creme de cacao, vanilla vodka, and prepared matcha.
- Add ice and shake vigorously until chilled.
- Double strain into a coupe glass and garnish with sifted matcha. Use the back end of a bar spoon to create a swirly effect, and enjoy!
Spicy Mango Martini
Recipe + image via Signature Concoctions
Ingredients:
- 1-2 Thai chilli or 1 Serrano chili slice (very thinly sliced)
- 3-4 cilantro leaves
- A pinch of salt (optional)
- 2 oz green mango purée
- 1-2 tsp agave nectar or simple syrup
- 2 oz vodka
- Coconut water, to top off (you could also some fizz by substituting with ginger ale, Sprite or 7-Up)
- In a pint glass or cocktail shaker, crack the chili with a muddler. Add cilantro leaves, salt, green mango purée and simple syrup or agave nectar, and muddle again. Add the spirits and mixers along with ice and shake.
- Strain it in a cocktail glass and garnish with a whole chili pepper and a thin slice of green mango.
Prosecco Martini
Recipe + image via Sarah Anderson for Brit + Co.
- 8 ounces vodka
- 1 whole lemon, juiced
- 8 ounces chilled Prosecco
- 4 raspberries, for garnish
- Lemon wedge, for the rim
- Sparkly sprinkles, for the rim
- Take four martini glasses and rub each rim with a lemon wedge. Pour the sparkly sprinkles onto a plate and dip each rim in the sprinkles. Set aside.
- In a shaker, add in the vodka, lemon juice and ice and shake until chilled. Strain the mixture evenly in the martini glasses.
- Top each glass with the Prosecco and add in a raspberry in the glass or as a garnish on a cocktail pick. Serve immediately!
Sign up for our newsletter for more delicious drink recipes!
Header image via Takes Two Eggs