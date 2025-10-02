Free Trial for 120+ Creative Classes

Brit + Co Logo

Set healthy boundaries.

10 Clear Signs You're Actually A People Pleaser

Two friends chatting on a cozy sofa in a bright, modern living room.
Photo by Marea Wellness on Unsplash
Bre Avery
By Bre AveryOct 02, 2025
Bre Avery
Contributing Writer
Bre is a New York based content creator who's passionate about topics related to women and their lifestyles, including advice, gardening, fashion, home, weddings, pets, and beauty. Bre's spent the last eight years running ChipChick.com and used to be a fashion designer before switching gears. In her downtime, you can find her hanging out with her three Chihuahuas!
See Full Bio

Anxiety around saying "no" is an act that people pleasers have perfected for years. Quelling your own needs and feelings to accommodate those around you is a surefire way to enter people-pleasing territory. This requires someone to have a strong inclination to be agreeable and accommodating, even if they aren’t necessarily feeling inclined to go along with it. There are quite a few signs that point to people-pleasing behavior. Once you're aware of them, it's easier to set healthy boundaries without the guilt.

Scroll to see the 10 signs that show you're actually a people pleaser.

Two women smiling and carrying cardboard boxes in a room.

Photo by Kampus Production

You Have an Inability to Say "No"

Saying "no" is quite similar to signing off on a life in exile in a people-pleaser’s mind. If you find yourself overburdened with plans and a gnawing urge to be agreeable with every invitation presented to you, this is a red flag that your boundaries aren’t being honored.

Three women chatting over coffee at a table with shopping bags nearby.

Photo by Vitaly Gariev on Unsplash

You Try to Control Other Opinions of You

If you feel you have magical witchy powers to get others to fall in love with you, you are kindly mistaken. While it’s human nature not to be everyone’s cup of tea, people pleasers believe they can conquer this by constantly adjusting themselves to avoid rejection.

Couple embracing in kitchen, with one cooking and the other hugging from behind.

Photo by cottonbro studio

You Apologize Often

If “sorry” seems to be in your repertoire on the daily, this is another indicator. While apologizing is one of the braver, more mature things to do, saying it reflexively and without probable cause can lead to you taking accountability for things that aren’t your fault.

Woman sipping tea and reading a book by a skylight window in a cozy bedroom.

Photo by Toa Heftiba on Unsplash

You Never Practice Self-Care

Self-care to you is nonexistent. Your focus is so outward on tending to others that carving out time for your own well-being feels like a selfish act, when in reality, it’s essential.

Overhead view of a stressed person at a laptop, with notebooks and glasses on a desk.

Photo by energepic.com

You Are Constantly Busy

If your schedule is filled to the brim with social events and birthday parties, this is likely due in part to your eagerness to be easily bendable to get-togethers.

Two women shopping, carrying bags and talking in a mall.

Photo by Vitaly Gariev on Unsplash

You Don’t Have Your Own Likes and Dislikes

When asked for preferences, you often respond with, “I don’t care,” or “Whatever you want.” Over time, this chips away at your sense of identity because you’ve become so conditioned to match the tastes of those around you.

Two pairs of hands clasped together on a white table, showing support and connection.

Photo by Priscilla Du Preez on Unsplash

You Fear Conflict

The idea of confrontation makes your stomach turn. You’ll agree to things you don’t want or avoid sharing your true feelings just to keep the peace.

Two women talking in a cozy room with plants and wooden decor.

Photo by Antoni Shkraba Studio

You Measure Your Worth by Others’ Approval

Compliments and validation feel like the only way to confirm your value. A lack of acknowledgment can leave you spiraling with self-doubt.

Woman overwhelmed by cleaning, sitting on floor with gloves and vacuum.

Shutterstock

You Avoid Asking for Help

Even when overwhelmed, you rarely lean on others because you don’t want to appear like a burden. Instead, you push yourself to handle everything alone.

Two hands clinking champagne glasses against a bokeh-lit background.

Photo by Laura Peruchi on Unsplash

You Downplay Your Accomplishments

When you succeed, you’re quick to brush it off or give credit away. Accepting recognition feels uncomfortable, so you minimize your wins to stay humble and likable.

Looking for more mental health advice? Be sure to sign up for our newsletter so you never miss a thing!

mental healthrelationshipsrelationship adviceself careeditecomeditcom

The Latest

Christopher Briney Hidden Harbor Quinn
Entertainment

Conrad Fisher Girlies! Chris Briney's Spicy 'Hidden Harbor' On Quinn Is For You

taylor swift the life of a showgirl cocktail
Cocktails

How To Make This 5-Minute 'Life Of A Showgirl' Aperol Spritz

All Creatures Great And Small Season 6 pbs
TV

We Finally Know When 'All Creatures Great & Small' Season 6 Is Coming To PBS

The Life of a Showgirl
Music

The Only 'Life Of A Showgirl' Guide You Need Before The Album Drops

EXPLORE MORE OF BRIT + CO

Selfmade

Selfmade

A business accelerator for early-stage female founders with live workshops, 1:1 mentoring, online courses, and curated business support. Visit

B+C Newsletter

Subscribe to B+C

Get your weekly dose of inspo, pop culture, and creativity — straight to your inbox. Subscribe to the Brit + Co newsletter! Visit