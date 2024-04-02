The Latest News On Emily Henry's People We Meet On Vacation Movie
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Assistant Editor, entertainment lead, and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
Emily Henry has been at the top of her game for quite a few years now, and she isn't slowing down anytime soon. In addition to a Beach Read movie, Book Lovers movie, and maybe even a Funny Story TV show, we're getting another movie based on her books: People We Meet On Vacation!
The movie might take place in the summer, but Emily Henry is really set on making it as cozy as possible. "Nancy Meyers’ writing and directing is lovely, but her sets are what make you want to be inside of that movie," she tells Variety. "Same thing with Nora Ephron — it’s Nora Ephron’s New York, not quite real New York, and it feels so magical and aesthetic. When you have that feeling of the first nip of fall, you want to watch You’ve Got Mail. That’s something they all know I’m really big on.”
Is People We Meet on Vacation getting a movie?
Image via Amazon
Yes, we're getting a People We Meet On Vacation movie! Brett Haley will direct, while Yulin Kuang will write the script. Deadline confirmed the adaptation in October 2022.
When is the People We Meet On Vacation movie coming out?
Image via Edward Eyer/Pexels
The People We Meet On Vacation movie is in the very early stages of pre-production, which makes me think we'll see it in 2026. Considering the story is all about two friends going on a vacation together, I think this could be the perfect summer movie — it might even become a cult classic we want to watch every year! Keep checking back here for the latest news on the movie's release date.
Who's in the People We Meet On Vacation cast?
Image via Calahan Skogman/Instagram
My favorite fancast for People We Meet On Vacation features Calahan Skogman as Alex and Danielle Galligan as Poppy. The Shadow and Bone stars have incredible chemistry and are great friends in real life, so they could definitely pull off both aspects of Poppy and Alex's relationship.
Some other popular fancasts include Alexander Ludwig, Andy Samberg, Grace Van Dien, Florence Pugh, and Elizabeth Olsen.
What is People We Meet on Vacation by Emily Henry about?
Image via Travis Rupert/Pexels
This Emily Henry book follows ex-best friends Poppy and Alex, who used to take a vacation together every summer. That is, until their friendship suffers a serious blow. When Poppy starts feeling stuck in her own life, she reaches back out to Alex and gets him to agree to a final trip. Now, they have one last chance to repair their relationship before it's too late.
Are any other Emily Henry books being made into movies?
Image via Amazon
Yes! Beach Read and Book Lovers are also being made into movies, and Emily Henry has also teased TV shows based on Happy Place and Funny Story. These stories have such good relationships, characters, and settings that I cannot wait to see onscreen. I'll go anywhere Emily Henry goes!
Follow us on Facebook for more news on Emily Henry's People We Meet On Vacation movie!
Lead image via Amazon
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Assistant Editor, entertainment lead, and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!