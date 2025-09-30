Blink and you'll miss it! 👀
The One Detail You Missed In The 'People We Meet On Vacation' Trailer
The People We Meet On Vacation trailer is finally here and I'm squealing!! Ever since Netflix announced Tom Blyth and Emily Bader would star as Alex and Poppy in Emily Henry's first movie, I've been on the edge of my seat waiting for the first look images, the movie tie-in cover, and now (finally) the trailer. This is definitely going to be one of the defining rom-coms of 2026 — and there's one detail you might have missed that actually ties this story directly to Beach Read. Let's get into it!
Here's the one detail you missed in the People We Meet On Vacation trailer, coming to Netflix on January 9, 2026.
Will People We Meet on Vacation become a movie?
Yes, People We Meet on Vacation is becoming a movie — and it's coming on January 9! Tom Blyth explained that the winter release was just the perfect way to get people in a summer mindset.
"It's coming out in January and the idea behind that is Netflix is like, 'At the height of January when people have got the post-Christmas blues, like, you know, what's better than a real heartwarming romance?" he exclusively told Brit + Co. "The book is so romantic and lovely and heartfelt, and it's a great script and I just did my job as an actor and tried to bring Alex to life. But it's a friends to lovers story, that one, so we can all relate to a long, drawn-out romance that's complicated and then eventually comes to fruition, so, yeah, it's just a feel good film."
What's the Emily Henry Easter egg in the People We Meet On Vacation trailer?
Well in the trailer, there's a shot that matches the iconic cover of the book, with Alex and Poppy lounging on beach chairs. Alex has a book in his hands but if you look closely, you can see it's an Augustus Everett book — the main character from Emily Henry's Beach Read!
Who is playing Poppy in People We Meet on Vacation?
Netflix
The People We Meet on Vacation cast includes:
- Emily Bader as Poppy Wright
- Tom Blyth as Alex Nilsen
- Jameela Jamil as Swapna Bakshi-Highsmith
- Miles Heizer as David
- Lucien Laviscount as Trey
- Sarah Catherine Hook as Sarah
- Alice Lee as Rachel
- Lukas Gage as Buck
- Tommy Do as Nam
- Alan Ruck as Jimmy
- Molly Shannon as Wanda
Where can I watch People We Meet on Vacation?
The movie will be available to stream on Netflix.
