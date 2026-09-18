My favorite thing about period dramas, in addition to the costumes of course, is seeing what kinds of relationships blossom. Romance within a different genre always ends up being the best because it feels like there's less pressure for the love story to be the central vehicle for storytelling. That's why the relationships in these period drama romance shows are some of my favorites.

Here are the best period drama romance shows to binge watch this weekend.

The Other Bennet Sister — Watch on BritBox James Pardon/BritBox This Pride and Prejudice sequel series follows outcast Mary Bennet (Ella Bruccoleri) as she embarks on a journey of self-discovery in London...and might just fall in love along the way. With a handsome stranger and herself! The best news is there's a Christmas special coming oh so soon.

The Forsytes — Watch on PBS PBS This family drama follows multiple generations of the Forsyte family, who lives in Victorian London. They work in the world of stocks and investments, and as the world changes around them, their lives are also changing as they begin fall in love.

The Gilded Age — Watch on HBO Max HBO This period drama romance show isn't just a romance show, but the relationships are definitely one of my favorite parts. The Gilded Age takes us into 1800s New York and explores the tension between new money and old money. There are quite a few characters, so check out the family tree breakdowns!

The Buccaneers — Watch on Apple TV Apple TV We're hopping across the pond for The Buccaneers, which finds a group of American girls infiltrating British high society. It's fun, it's edgy, and they're adding The Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley to the cast! Plus there are some killer love triangles.

Bridgerton — Watch on Netflix Netflix Bridgerton might as well be the blueprint for contemporary period drama romance shows, and before long we'll finally get season 5! Every season follows a different child in the Bridgerton family as they fall in love in Regency England.

Downton Abbey — Watch on BritBox PBS/Masterpiece Downton Abbey takes the same family drama approach that a lot of these period dramas do, and it opens when the heir to the Crawford family dies on the Titanic, and distant cousin Matthew (Dan Stevens) comes in to save the day — and maybe sweep eldest daughter Mary (Michelle Dockery) off her feet.

1923 — Watch on Paramount+ Emerson Miller/Paramount+ My personal favorite part of this Yellowstone prequel is the love story between Alexandra (Julia Schlaepfer) and Spencer (Brandon Sklenar). Trust me, they're one of the best couples in any Taylor Sheridan project!

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