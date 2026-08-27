There's something some compelling about period dramas like My Brilliant Career. Seeing stories about women with ambition and drive fight against a society that wants to restrain them (it's also something that can feel very relatable to a lot of viewers). Well, the latest in a line of great period dramas in My Brilliant Career on Netflix, which follows Sybylla in 1900s Australia. All she wants to do is be a great writer, even if her family is equally determined to marry her off. But when Sybylla actually falls in love, it changes everything.

So, are you looking for a period drama with stakes, romance, and beautiful costumes? Keep scrolling for the best shows like My Brilliant Career.

Bridgerton — Watch on Netflix Now Netflix Bridgerton is one of the ultimate period dramas, and even if it's not always historically accurate, it's definitely entertaining. We also get plenty of headstrong characters like Kate (Simone Ashley) and Eloise (Claudia Jessie), and writers like Penelope (Nicola Coughlan). Feel free to binge watch all of seasons 1-4 before season 5 hits the streamer next year!

Why Didn't They Ask Evans? — Watch on BritBox BritBox This is one of my favorite miniseries of all time; Will Poulter and Lucy Boynton's chemistry is unmatched, and their banter should be studied by screenwriters everywhere. After Bobby (Will Poulter) witnesses a man's death, and hears his last words ("Why didn't they ask Evans?"), he gets whisked into an adventure full of danger and murder alongside his childhood friend Frankie (Lucy Boynton).

Little Women — Watch on Tubi PBS As far as I'm concerned, Jo March is one of the OG writer girls, and this adaptation of Louisa May Alcott's iconic novel is perfect for anyone who prefers TV to film. Maya Hawke stars as Jo in a more grounded, grittier approach to the story. The cast also includes Emily Watson, Willa Fitzgerald, Annes Elwy, Kathryn Newton, and Jonah Hauer-King.

The Buccaneers — Watch on Apple TV+ Apple TV With the unexpected soundtrack and the strong-willed characters, this is the perfect show like My Brilliant Career! It follows a group of American girls who end up in England, navigating love, loss, and high society. Siri, play "American Girls" by Harry Styles.

The Alienist — Watch on Apple TV+ TNT A serial killer is on the loose in 1800s NYC, and it's up to an unexpected team to get to the bottom of it: criminal pyschologist Dr. Laszlo Kreizler (Daniel Brühl), newspaper illustrator John Moore (Luke Evans), and police department secretary Sara Howard (Dakota Fanning). The only catch? They have to keep their work a total secret.

Downton Abbey — Watch on BritBox PBS/ITV Enter 1900s English aristocracy with the Crawley family, whose life changes in the first episode of this period drama thanks to the sinking of the Titanic. Without an heir, Lord Crawley's (Hugh Bonneville) legacy is, well, left up in the air. Distant cousin Matthew (Dan Stevens) steps in to save the day, which no one is exactly thrilled about — least of all, eldest daughter Mary (Michelle Dockery).

The Gilded Age — Watch on HBO Max Alison Cohen Rosa/HBO From the creator of Downton Abbey, The Gilded Age takes us into New York City high society and scandal (and it is just a little bit more scandalous than Downton Abbey, FYI, in case your littles want to watch). The central premise is the battle between old money and new money, which is personified in the social battle between Mrs. van Rhijn (Christine Baranski) and Mrs. Russell (Carrie Coon).

The Hardacres — Watch on BritBox Now BritBox The life of the Hardacre family turns completely upside down when they acquire a surprise inheritance...and move into a huge estate. But in this period drama, with the sudden entrance into society comes tons of tension and conflict. AKA, great television! Season 2 is airing on BritBox now.

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