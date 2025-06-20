Taylor Swift & Bradley Cooper Among Potential Celebrity Witnesses In Blake Lively's Trial

Justin Baldoni's $400 million lawsuit against Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, and the New York Times might have been officially dismissed but the trial, currently set for March 2026, is still moving forward. And it looks like they won't be the only ones involved in the hearing.

The 'It Ends With Us' cast could get involved in the trial.

According to @justplainzack, there are more than a few notable names that could be called on in the trial between Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively. "These are the names that Wayfarer believes may have evidence, that they may call for deposition or may even call to the stand during trial," Zack Peter says.

Colleen Hoover, Jenny Slate, Brandon Sklenar, Hasan Minhaj, and Isabela Ferrer all make the list given their involvement in It Ends With Us with Blake and Justin.

More celebs who could take the stand include Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy, and Blake Lively's best friend Taylor Swift, whose texts with Blake can now be used by Justin's team. Blake's sister Robyn, her hairstylist and makeup artist, Adam Mondschein (who played Lily's doctor in the birth scene), and Bradley Cooper (who Blake thanks in the movie credits) also make the list.