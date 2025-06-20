This trial is just getting started.
Taylor Swift & Bradley Cooper Among Potential Celebrity Witnesses In Blake Lively's Trial
Justin Baldoni's $400 million lawsuit against Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, and the New York Times might have been officially dismissed but the trial, currently set for March 2026, is still moving forward. And it looks like they won't be the only ones involved in the hearing.
Here are all the potential witnesses that could be involved in Blake Lively & Justin Baldoni's trial.
The 'It Ends With Us' cast could get involved in the trial.
According to @justplainzack, there are more than a few notable names that could be called on in the trial between Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively. "These are the names that Wayfarer believes may have evidence, that they may call for deposition or may even call to the stand during trial," Zack Peter says.
Colleen Hoover, Jenny Slate, Brandon Sklenar, Hasan Minhaj, and Isabela Ferrer all make the list given their involvement in It Ends With Us with Blake and Justin.
More celebs who could take the stand include Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy, and Blake Lively's best friend Taylor Swift, whose texts with Blake can now be used by Justin's team. Blake's sister Robyn, her hairstylist and makeup artist, Adam Mondschein (who played Lily's doctor in the birth scene), and Bradley Cooper (who Blake thanks in the movie credits) also make the list.
Megan Twohey and the New York Times team, as well as Jennifer Benson, Justin Baldoni's health coach, could also be called on. Zack also says we could see two intimacy coordinators from It Ends With Us, alongside a variety of crew members from the film. The team at Sony, Joneswork PR, & WME, as well as TMZ's Harvey Levin and The Daily Mail's James Vituscka round out the list.
We don't have an official news on the witness list yet, but we're in for another update on Monday, June 23 as Blake Lively gets deposed by Justin Baldoni's lawyer Bryan Freedman. Lock in, y'all, this It Ends With Us legal battle is far from over.
Stay tuned for more news on the Blake Lively & Justin Baldoni trial.