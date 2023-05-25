Creative Pottery Ideas For Beginners To Try At Home
I’m what you could call a casual artist (if, you know, you were feeling particularly generous). For the most part, my artistic portfolio lives within the marginal confines of my planner and personal journal. Last month though, I attempted to embrace my inner artiste and ventured to Happy Medium in the Lower East Side of Manhattan to try my hand at pottery. While I may have walked away from Happy Medium with pieces that were, shall we say, quirky in their execution in the end, I left with the biggest smile on my face.
Since my experience (which I’d highly recommend to all New Yorkers — and anyone near a pottery studio), I’ve craved another creative project. On my hunt for the next craft, I’ve discovered a few at-home clay kits that are perfect for a craft night with friends, or a solo project on a rainy day. If you're ready to embark on your next hobby, these pottery ideas for beginners will be super helpful. Here’s what’s out there!
Sculpd At-Home Clay Kits
DTC brand Sculpd offers pottery and painting kits for at-home creatives. Their Pottery Starter Bundles start at $85 and include everything you need to set up your very own at-home studio – from clay and carving tools to paints that will truly make your creation pop.And for the artists in search of a little more guidance, Sculpd has partnered with London-based artist Freya Bramble-Carter to offer a three part pottery, painting, and candle making course series.
Pottery With A Purpose Pottery Kits
Pottery With A Purpose, a crafting company on a mission to provide a more eco-friendly way to DIY, sells a Flower Vase Pottery Kit ($84.50) that is the cutest craft project I’ve ever seen. The beginner-friendly kit comes with everything you need – air dry clay, tools, paint – to design and decorate your vase. It even comes with a mini dried flower bouquet!
Crockd Pottery Kits
Crockd's DIY clay and pottery kits are are a great idea for pottery beginners. These bundles start at $64 and include all the supplies you need to create 10 different designs with step-by-step instructions. If you're not sure what to make with pottery, the guide included in the kit will show you how to make a soap dish, a candle holder, a mug, and so much more.
Four Eyes Ceramics Chime Kit
For those in a crafty mood but who aren’t necessarily looking to muddy their hands up in a clay project, this Chime Kit ($65) from Four Eyes Ceramics is available in 6 earth-toned color combinations and offers an eye-catching accent to any window.
Handmade Ceramics Ideas and Inspiration For Your Next Pottery Project
Now, as a casual artist at best, I understand that DIY-ing can feel daunting. For those interested in the homey, if sometimes kitschy, feel that ceramic decor can bring, I’ve rounded up a few ceramic home decor pieces, that go a step beyond the classic circle vase or lamp I’m sure we’ve all seen on Pinterest, that I’ve been coveting. Let these ceramics inspire your own pottery ideas and craft projects too!
Floral Ceramic Berry Basket $16
Can you think of a more adorable way to wash, serve, and store your berries? The blueberry-patterned dish has my heart but any of the three available color motifs offer a whimsical way to serve up seasonal sweetness.
Crink Paper Bag Vase $46This ceramic vase offers a playful twist on a simple design. This neutral vase is just begging to be brought to life with all of your colorful summer stems. For a similar effect, I also love the Grab Paper Bag Shape Vase ($49.84) from Wenshuo Home.
Anthropologie Goldenrod Ceramic Measuring Jug, $28
This stoneware Measuring Jug ($28) and Measuring Cups ($28) are adorned with goldenrod stems that bring a splash of sunlight into every summer kitchen scene.
Lulu and Georgia Jill Catchall, $95Because who doesn’t want another little tray for the entry table? The handmade ceramic bowl’s waved edges remind me both of the beach’s waves and a flower’s petals. Either way, this is the perfect catchall for any table in your home. I also have my eye on Lulu and Georgia’s Jack Raw Catchall ($95).
Anthropologie Ceramic Egg Carton, $24
Who could resist putting all of their eggs in this basket? Available in two bright shades, this ceramic egg carton adds a touch of charm to any morning scrambling session.
Etsy Eclectic Bud Vase, $49
Of course, I had to finish with something funky. These handmade vases feature 3-dimensional colorful dots, squiggles, rainbows, tigers, and flower swirls to add a pop of color to any corner of your home.