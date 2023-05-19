One & Done Easy DIY Projects You Can Do In No Time
What’s the thing I wish I knew, or rather, understood about DIY home improvement projects before I started doing them? They take a long time. Even after a few years of experience, I still find myself taking an entire weekend on just a small space in my home. If you're nervous about just how long that DIY project idea of yours will actually take, I’ve put together some timely inspiration. Find projects that will take you just one weekend, one day, and one hour. Choose your adventure!
Projects You Can Do In One Weekend
Looking to scratch that DIY itch? If you have a few days to spend on your next project, here’s a few that really make the most of your time. These custom updates add sweat equity and personality to your home without taking up the next six to eight months.
Paint A Room
Paint is my favorite way to update a space quickly and relatively affordably. Whether you’re giving an entire room a paint job or creating an accent wall, paint will make a dramatic difference. Fill all the holes, sand down the wall, and then it’s ready for paint. Shouldn’t take more than a few days, even for a beginner.
Update Your Backsplash
In just a weekend you can give your kitchen a facelift simply by updating the backsplash. Peel-and-stick or real tiles make an easy and modern backsplash option, plus it’s available in a wide variety of colors and patterns. Beadboard is also a popular backsplash choice for it’s warmth and cottage-core vibes.
Built-In Bookcase
Level up your storage and decor with a built-in bookcase. If you start with an RTA (ready to assemble) bookcase, it’ll save you time so you can finish in just a weekend. Use caulk and trim work to make the bookcase look built into the wall. Like magic, you’ll double your storage space and add an architectural element to your space that’s custom.
Update Your Fireplace
For better or worse — fireplaces and mantles are often the focal point of your home or main living space. In just a weekend, you could update this main attraction. From painting to whitewashing, and tiling to wood trim, you can completely custom your dream fireplace with a few handy DIY products and a little imagination.
Projects You Can Do In One Day
Clear your Saturday, it’s time for a DIY update. These basic changes make a surprisingly big impact on your home and will absolutely make it feel more like YOUR space. Get ready — she’s about to be a DIY girly.
Replace Your Faucet
Bid adieu to your old faucet and usher in your dream bathroom (or kitchen). This simple fix is simple enough to do in a few hours: just turn off the water, disconnect the old faucet and install the upgrade. Your budget-friendly (and fast) makeover is complete!
Update Lighting
Feeling uninspired by your space? Swap out your light fixtures. For a total newbie, it may take a few hours, but as soon as that glorious lit hits your face, it’ll all be worth it. Turn off the power, make the swap, and get ready to bask in the glow of victory.
Wallpaper
Peel-and-stick wallpaper is your secret weapon for adding a splash of color or pattern. It's a breeze to install, and the best part? If you change your mind down the road, it peels off without a trace of damage. Now, if you're feeling a bit more daring, regular wallpaper is another option. Hear me out—it's not as scary as it seems, especially if you're tackling a small space or an accent wall. Should only take a day to install wallpaper.
Trim Work
Looking for a touch of elegance to add to your space in just a day’s time? Try installing crown molding or decorative trim. While there is some tedious angle cutting involved, the end result is sophisticated, timeless, and shockingly easy.
Projects You Can Do In One Hour
I get it. By the time you get home from work, who has the energy to gather paint supplies and paint an entire room? Here’s a few ideas that should only take you about an hour — even if you’re far from a professional. It’s the small details that really matter.
Update Cabinet Hardware
Say goodbye to outdated cabinet handles and knobs! Here's the deal: measure the hole spacing and find some new hardware that fits like a glove. The best part? This transformation will only take an hour. You'll be amazed at the instant upgrade.
Create A Gallery Wall
Revamp that plain wall with a curated collection of framed photos, artwork, or decorative items. Pro tip: use meaningful memorabilia to make it even more special. Plan the layout, hang them up with the right hardware, and in just an hour it’s a whole new space. Swap out the photos or artwork throughout the seasons for an even quicker upgrade.
Install Window Treatments
Make your windows a stylish focal point with just a few quick fixes. Like earrings for your windows, shutters, blinds, and elegant drapery are easy to install and dress up your windows. Not only will the style factor go up, so will your privacy — a win, win. Grab a drill, screws and anchors, and your choice of window treatments for an almost instant level up.
Hang Shelves
Show off your favorite decor items with floating shelves or lightweight wall-mounted shelves. These DIY-friendly options require minimal tools and leave minimal damage when it's time for a change. In less than an hour, anyone can have a stylish display that adds personality to their space.
