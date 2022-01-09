15 Best Journals For Setting Your 2022 Intentions and Goals
Journaling can help you tend to your mental health, reduce stress, help you set goals and prioritize to-dos, even be a canvas for your creative doodlings. So. many. benefits. That is, when you focus on the positive and create action items that keep you from spiraling into the negative. Here are 15 of the best journals that are serious about helping you set intentions, goals, and priorities for the new year. Go you!
Papier Colorblock Wellness Journal
What will your journal be? Maybe you have more than one: for goal setting, for thoughts and ideas, for day-to-day tasks, for gratitude, for wellness... the options are endless. These wellness journals designed by Collagerie (curated by former Vogue editors Lucinda Chambers and Serena Hood) help you set daily intentions, reflect on positive goals and practice gratitude. Personalize the cover with your name, initials or favorite mantra.
Poketo Object Notebook
The Object Notebook features a wavy checkered design and soft blank pages, all Forest Stewardship Council-certified. The binding opens flat for easy use too.
Poketo Quarterly Goal Planner
Give yourself realistic quarterly goals for the year with these planners in which you can set three-month goals. Answer prompts to get creative ideas sparking and use the open-dated calendar pages to stay on track.
Shorthand Standard Notebook in Pink Lemonade
Available in right-hand and left-hand editions (southpaws unite!), this journal features a letterpressed cover, and beautiful eco-paper inside where you can choose between lined, sketch, graph, and dot paper.
Rifle Paper Co. Spiral Notebook
These pretty softcover spiral notebooks are perfect for everything from class notes to journaling to keeping your head on straight. They come with pockets so you can store receipts, tickets, vision board inspo, and more.
Wilde House Paper Rituals & Wellness Journal
Self-care rituals are not complete without a wellness journal. Set intentions for better health, both physical and mental, with 75 pages of daily entries and lined recycled paper.
Moglea Painted Journal in Candy Swirl
We like the spiral copper binding here for no-fuss journaling from this Iowa-based studio.
Public Supply for Argent Task Book Set
This special edition Task Book Set was created for women's workwear company Argent, with cover artwork inspired by their Fall Collection. FSC-certified pages feature a left-hand side for weekly tasks and a classic dotted page on the right for creative musings.
Paperage Lined Journal Notebook
These elegant and affordable (under $10!) hardcover journals are an Amazon bestseller for good reason: a durable and water-resistant vegan leather cover, convenient lay-flat design, and handy stickers are just some of the premium features. Choose from lined (for notetaking), blank (for sketching), or dotted (for bullet journaling) styles.
Ban.do Rough Draft Notebook Set in Strawberry Fields
Get a set of three notebooks (for small, medium, and large goals?) with throwback designs by Ana Hard and Maddy Nye.
Mochi Things Slow Life Daily Notebook
If your 2022 goal is to embrace a slower pace, this simple notebook in calming colors can help you enjoy the simple life with journaling, scrapbooking, and sketching. Choose from lined or grid style.
MOO Hardcover Notebook
Choose a lined or dotted notebook made from book cloth in a slew of colors. The special Swiss binding lays totally flat.
Therapy Notebooks The Anti-Anxiety Notebook
If you suffer from anxiety, this journal, created by therapists, could help you lower it and control stress with Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) techniques. Reframe, challenge, and change negative thoughts and emotions with guided journal entries, structured exercises, regular check-ins, and more than 100 notes and tips from therapists.
Poppin Rainbow Mini Medley Of Soft Cover Notebooks
These pocket- and purse-friendly notebooks come in a batch of pretty colors and are perfect for jotting down reminders, creative thoughts, and little sketches.
Pantone Notebook Set
Pantone fans will enjoy these colorful notebooks, which come in both rainbow and neutral tones, for bright ideas and mindful journal entries all year long.
