Spring is the perfect season for a "life audit." It’s that sweet spot where the New Year’s resolution hype has faded, but there’s still plenty of time left in the year to pivot and improve in all areas of your life. Since we're wrapping up on Q1, it's time to clear out the mental cobwebs and see what’s actually blooming internally.

One of the best ways to conduct an audit on your own life is to sit down and reflect on these top questions that can propel your mental state and physical energy forward for further change. Whether your responses roll out in your head or in your journal, these eight questions can help you reset across every major pillar of your life: mental, physical, social, and professional.

Scroll on for the top 8 questions to ask yourself for a true spring reset.

Mental + emotional questions Lotte Nielsen / Dupe Our mental and emotional wellbeing directly impacts our physical, social, and professional lives, so it’s important to check in regularly. If you ask yourself any of these eight questions, make sure you reflect on these two that put mental health at the forefront: What is a mental or emotional recurring thought that felt "heavy" in Q1? How can I put it down for Q2?

When was the last time I sat in silence for 10 minutes without a screen? Do I need to schedule "stillness" back into my routine?

Physical questions Lindsay Piotter / Dupe As we reemerge from winter hibernation and begin to bloom, spring offers a lot more opportunities to move our bodies outdoors and simply get out more. In this moment of transition, look back on what your body went through in winter and how you can continue your exercise practice in new ways for the new season to feel your best. What is one physical thing my body did for me this winter that I’m grateful for?



As the days get longer, how can I transition my movement to take advantage of the natural light?

Social questions Darina Belonogova / PEXELS The people we surround ourselves with make an impact on how we view ourselves and others. If you’re sensing your crowd isn’t serving you any longer, ask yourself these reflective questions about your friends and how you actually show up for them. Who did I spend the most time with in Q1? Did I leave those interactions feeling energized or drained?



How have I shown up for others lately, and did it feel authentic or like an obligation?

Professional + creative growth questions Maria Dilley / Dupe Spring is a powerful time for all aspects of life, but can be especially potent if you’re craving a shift in your professional life. Whether it’s looking for a new role or growing in your current position, these questions can help you get back in touch with who you are and what goals you have when you're at the office. What is one thing I’ve realized I don't know how to do yet that would make the rest of my year easier?

If I continued at my current pace and direction for the rest of 2026, would I be proud of the result come December?

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