20 Summer Sandals That'll Put Some Pep In Your Step
Summer is *so* close and the idea of wearing summer sandals for the next several months has us jumping for joy – in the cutest sandals of the season. From strappy sandals to blocky heels to pool-friendly varieties and flats, these summer sandals will get you through every summer occasion in style. Find everything you need to wear for beach vacations, casual summer hangs, city living, and more festive parties and weddings in colorful hues, shiny basics, and elegant neutrals. Try them on for size and head out with a little more pep in your step this summer.
& Other Stories Strappy Block Heel Sandals ($129)
This minimalist strappy silhouette is perfect for everything from work to afterparty. The elastic back strap and soft leather makes these colorful sandals comfy and cute.
FP Harbor Flatform Sandals ($98)
Available in a slew of colors, these retro-style sandals are super cushiony and made from real leather. They're a great everyday sandal with high style factor.
Birkenstock Arizona EVA Sandals ($50-$50)
Choose a color that suits your style personality. This slip-on sandal has the classic Birkenstock comfort with a sporty fashion vibe. Dress them up for a night out, or toss 'em in the sand at the beach!
Bibi Lou Spongecake Sandals ($125)
This Spanish brand has a unique style that also feels very versatile — wear this sandal for everything from parties to errand hopping.
Seychelles Manila Sandal ($90)
This Italian-made platform sandal is lightweight and comfortable with a padded insole, and great for dressing up your casual everyday wear. These are available in several colors, so you can get one for every outfit!
Crocs Classic Crush Sandal ($50)
Elevate your Crocs while holding on to the comfort with this sandal version. These are lightweight, water-resistant and keep you a bit springy with a buoyant foam.
Teva Hurricane Drift Sandal ($45)
Fun + sporty, this Teva is so lightweight that it floats in water, perfect for all those water sports you plan to do this summer. The bold pop of color and buoyant base would look great paired with a maxi skirt or a kayak — take your pick!
BC Footwear Left Unsaid Lug Sandal ($99)
Go retro with this comfortable slingback with cushy padded insoles -- so fun while still being practical too. I'm already planning my next pedicure so I can show these off!
Reformation Maya Flat Sandal ($168)
This sweet (but not too sweet) sandal features a square toe with a charming bow. They're darling enough to don in the evening, but we also think they're perfect for a dainty daytime look!
Manebi Mexican Blanket Sandals With Knot Tulum ($155)
Cut from a unique Mexican fabric cotton, this Tulum-inspired sandal is crafted with a padded sole for extra comfort and says adventure all over it. Definitely plan on packing these for vacation this summer!
Aldo Solena Flat Sandal ($70)
The on-trend crocheted detail on this sling back looks super modern in a happy yellow hue. These are a great way to add subtle texture to your look without overpowering the rest of your outfit.
Los Angeles Apparel Classic Jelly Sandal ($45)
This fresh take on the classic jelly sandal comes in vibrant colors *and* this glitter variety. They're also recyclable, which you know we love.
Open Edit Lucca Slide Sandal ($40)
These aren't your average flip fops. Slide into these pretty quilted sandals for a splash of color in your choice outfit of the day.
H&M Crochet-Look Mules ($35)
Kick up your heels in crocheted crossover foot straps and block 2-inch heels this summer. I'd pack a few bandaids while you break in these bad boys, though — the texture can be tough on delicate feet.
The Marseilla Ankle-Strap Sandal ($138)
We love a good ankle strap, and these flat leather sandals stand out with a woven detail and cloud-like padding. Add to cart!
Everlane Day Crossover Sandal ($85)
Everlane's buttery soft leather make these day sandals a win-win for all-day walking kinda travel. We'd go as far as to guess they'd even survive the stairs of Santorini!
Sezane Natacha Sandals ($230)
These woven raffia sandals, made in Sezane's Portuguese atelier, are a mix of casual but cute enough for dresses. We adore the v-shaped detail on this versatile sandal!
Teva Midform Universal ($36)
Back to the beloved Teva, these slightly platform ones in a colorful hue are perfect for all day, getting around town, and standing out in the comfort crowd.
Charlotte Stone Gloria in Norris ($204)
This day-at-the-beach or any summer activity shoe gets high ratings for color and comfort. And you know we love a rainbow color palette!
Zara Suede Sandal ($90)
This suede sandal with a chunky heel looks like a mobile piece of art. I'd say anyone who dares to wear this modern sandal officially belongs in the MoMA!
