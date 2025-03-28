Spring shoes on sale? Say less! Target Circle Week has you covered with some seriously cute shoes at unbeatable prices. Right now, we're totally eyeing some raffia sandals and slingback heels to go with every spring outfit. If your wardrobe is craving a quick refresh, now’s the time to snag some Target shoes while they're on sale – they’re 40% off today only!

Step into spring in style with these 9 stunning Target shoes that don’t break the bank!

Target A New Day Esme Floral Crochet Kitten Heels These raffia sandals with a kitten heel are downright adorable. The material undoubtedly gives big spring energy and will go with everything from your fave flowy white maxi dress to trendy jeans or capris! Right now, they're on sale for just $24 (was $40).

Target A New Day Rebecca Embellished Strap Mary Jane Flats Ooh, these Mary Jane flats look so bougie, thanks to the charms that lay across the top strap. They're polished, but still have personality, which we adore for accessorizing any 'fit. Run – they're shoppable for a mere $21 (was $35) right now!

Target Universal Thread Betsy Clog Mule Flats These easy-wearing clogs make the perfect spring shoe to slide into for quick outings or casual hangouts with your pals. The suede finish and metal buckle look super chic together! Shop 'em in this sleek taupe color or plain black for $18 (was $30).

Target Universal Thread Sylvia Woven Mary Jane Ballet Flats We're adding these to our cart ASAP! Boasting a breezy woven design, these strappy ballet flats just scream springtime. Not only are they comfy on the feet (shoutout memory foam insole), they look drop-dead gorgeous with every spring fashion staple you already have, from denim mini dresses to maxi skirts. They're currently on sale for $21 (was $35)!

Target A New Day Joy Ballet Pumps We love how sleek these ballet pumps are! They'd work wonderfully across tons of different occasions: work days in the office, happy hours, and dinner dates – the possibilites are truly endless. With just the right amount of heel, too, you won't feel restricted by these cuties even if you wear 'em all day long. Right now, they're shoppable for just $21 (was $35).

Target Wild Fable Lysandra Gingham Eyelet Kitten Heels We could easily see similar styles like this at Anthropologie or Reformation, but these Target shoes truly stand out for their approachable price! From the gingham fabric and pointed toe to the scalloped, eyelet-dotted trim and kitten heel, this pair is perfect for any special event you've got on the cal. Hurry and shop them for just $24 (was $40)!

Target Wild Fable Elide Raffia Fisherman Platform Heels These spring stompers are everything, and since nautical fashion is on the upswing this year, you'll be right on-trend with this $24 pair (was $40).

Target A New Day Tanner Platform Double Band Sandals Thick and sturdy, these platform sandals are undeniably suitable for everyday wear, and their secure fit will feel oh-so nice for every spring outing you've got planned! Shop them on sale for $21 (was $35).

Target A New Day Annette Slingback Heels These micro heels definitely have a quiet luxury feel, thanks to the pointed toe and streamlined strap design. They boast a foam insole for added comfort, too! Shop them for $18 (was $30).

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.