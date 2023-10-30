Everything We Know About "The Real Housewives of Potomac" Season 8 Before The Premiere!
If you've found yourself in desperate need of another juicy reality show to add to your TV rotation, you're in luck because The Real Housewives of Potomac season 8 is rapidly approaching! After a whirlwind season 7, we've all been on the edge of our seats to see what happens with these iconic housewives. Here's everything we know and what you can expect from the next season.
Who's in the cast of "The Real Housewives of Potomac" season 8?
- Robyn Dixon: "I just took a DNA test, and it turns out I 100% don't care"
- Gizelle Bryant: "I'm no angel but give me some grace, and you'll learn to adore me"
- Ashley Darby: "You don't have to dig for gold when you shine this bright"
- Candiace Dillard Bassett: "When they go low, I just hit a high note"
- Wendy Osefo: "If you're going to test this professor, be prepared to fail"
- Nneka Ihim: "Nigeria raised me, LA made me, and Potomac will remember me"
- Mia Thornton: "It doesn't matter the size of our home, I'm always the queen of this castle"
- Karen Huger: "I don't ride the bench, I am the bench. Honey, you ride me"
What can you expect from "The Real Housewives of Potomac" season 8?
Bravo shared that their upcoming season will feature "new dynamics and different vibes." There are also a number of cameos we can expect from this season, including Charrisse Jackson-Jordan, Keiarna Stewart, and Jason Cameron.
We're also expecting to see the fallout after Mia and Gordon called it quits, Robyn working through her husband's rumored cheating, Karen and Mia's friendship being tested, and so much more! The 1970s sitcom-style trailer promises we're in for a real treat with this season.
When does "The Real Housewives of Potomac" season 8 premiere?
The Real Housewives of Potomac season 8 is set to release on November 5 at 8/7c on Bravo. New episodes will be available the next day to stream on Peacock.
Watch The Trailer For "The Real Housewives of Potomac" Season 8
Header image via Jai Lennard/Bravo