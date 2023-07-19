Everything We Know About Season 6 Of “The Real Housewives of Miami” So Far
The Real Housewives of Miami, which is dubbed by many as “the best Housewives franchise,” is in its off-season as The Real Housewives of New York City and The Real Housewives of Orange County take center stage — but someone tell Andy Cohen that we need our girls back, STAT!
While the upcoming season isn’t expected until December, Season 5 was full of ups and downs for the ladies of the sun-soaked 305. As scandal surrounded Lisa Hochstein’s marriage, Alexia Nepola let it all off her chest (even if it didn’t quite make sense), tensions between Dr. Nicole Martin and Larsa Pippen fueled and so, so much more took over the lives of these nine women. Ever since the franchise returned with Season 4 after an eight-year hiatus it has been bigger, better and certainly louder than ever with an incredible cast of strong-willed women.
In addition to Lisa, Alexia, Larsa and Nicole, the series also includes regulars Julia Lemigova and Guerdy Abraira and friends-of Marysol Patton, Adriana de Moura and Kiki Barth.
The show has received rave reviews from Bravoholics, particularly for its electric authenticity and IRL friendships. “Many of the Bravo franchises are filled with fake storylines and toxicity, but Peacock is providing what Housewives fans love most: authenticity and escapism,” HuffPost guest writer Michael Arceneaux wrote. Meanwhile, TVLine contributor Claire Franken agreed, writing, “In other franchises, we have sprinter vans, psychic readings and stuffy formal dinners with seating assignments. In Miami we have OnlyFans photoshoots, witchy healing ceremonies and pool parties with flamingo floaties. The Real Housewives of Miami is fresh, it’s real and my god, it’s entertaining.”
We certainly agree, and love keeping up with the cast on and off-air. While the cast is currently on hiatus, that hasn’t stopped their lives from running rampant, in both good and bad ways. Keep reading to catch up with your favorite Housewives and learn all of the Season 6 deets below!
What’s up with the cast of Season 5 now? (P.S. Season 6 spoilers ahead!)
A lot has happened since Season 5 wrapped. In April, cast members, including Julia, Adriana and Lisa, confirmed on social media that Season 6 filming was underway.
Unfortunately, the following month Guerdy shared her breast cancer diagnosis on social media, something that will undoubtedly play a major role in the upcoming season. Geurdy recently shaved her head in preparation for chemo treatment, captioning an Instagram post, “Even though this is a hard journey, I’m thankful for everything in my life including this humbling experience which is making me even stronger.” In June, a RHOM cast trip to Mexico City in support of Adriana's performance at Mexico City Pride, Guerdy required medical attention, though it is not known for what.
Similar to Guerdy, Julia’s wife, 59-time grand slam winner Martina Navratilova, was diagnosed with breast cancer and throat cancer in early January 2023. Fortunately, Martina announced the end of her cancer in June, tweeting: “After a day full of tests at Sloan Kettering, I got the all clear! Thank you to all the doctors, nurses, proton and radiation magicians etc- what a relief:) #byebyecancer :) and yes, #f*ckcancer !!!”Beyond these awful diagnoses, there has been plenty of other drama off-camera, most notably Larsa’s new beau Marcus Jordan. Now, if you’re thinking: “The son of the greatest basketball player of all time Michael Jordan?!” you’d be correct. Yup — Larsa is dating her ex-husband Scottie Pippen’s former Chicago Bulls teammate and ex-best friend Michael Jordan’s son. While the 17 year age gap is NBD (after all, they’re both adults), it’s a little odd that she’s dating a man she met when he was just 7 years old and she was 23. This news stirred up the sports community, with many rushing to the defense of the disapproving basketball legend.
Meanwhile, Lisa’s tumultuous divorce from Lenny Hochstein remains ongoing, and likely won’t be finalized until later this month. According to court documents obtained by Page Six, the exes entered into a marriage settlement agreement on June 23, and are expected to sign off on the agreement during a scheduled July 27 hearing. In March, Lisa confirmed that she was dating someone new: entrepreneur Jody Glidden, who made a brief cameo in the Season 5 reunion.
As for the other ladies, Kiki, Nicole, Adriana and Alexia seem to be thriving — whether they’re in Miami or on the other side of the world. Marysol *just* renewed her vows to hubby Steve McNamara in Scotland, so it's safe to say she’s quite happy as well.
Who’s in the RHOM Season 6 cast?
While the official cast list is yet to be released, it’s widely suspected that the cast will remain unchanged. After all — why fix it if it’s not broken?!
Where will RHOM Season 6 premiere?
While the premiere date is still TBD, the show typically runs from December through March. On May 9, NBC Universal execs announced that RHOM Season 6 will return to Bravo, with new episodes airing the next day on Peacock. For now, catch up on the past two reboot seasons of RHOM on Peacock.
