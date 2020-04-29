Brit Talks Parenting Young Kids with Daphne Oz
Daphne Oz is a TV host, best-selling author, host of the podcast 'Mom Brain,' and mom of four kids under age seven. Yes, really. Listen in as Brit and Anj sit down with this supermom to talk all about healthy parenting of young children. From how to get dinner on the table that your kids will actually eat, to keeping the romance alive, mom guilt, and post-mortem body image, nothing is off limits. (Please note this was recorded pre-COVID.)
Please note that this podcast was recorded before the global pandemic, so does not address the topic of parenting while we're all juggling staying at home and homeschooling.
