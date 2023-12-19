30 Happy Quotes To Manifest Your Best 2024
Editorial Intern, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.
No matter how many perfectly curated Instagram posts tell you otherwise, happiness looks different for everyone. However, it's not hard to admit that finding and maintaining that joy can feel like that one dentist's appointment you'd rather forget. Everyone — including us — could use reminders that'll encourage us to pursue happier paths in the new year. Whether you need motivational affirmations to confidence-boosting quips, we have over 20 happy quotes to manifest your best 2024, no matter where you fall!
Image via Brit + Co
March to the beat of your own drum!
Be your beautiful self.
Image via Brit + Co
Expect the positive unexpected.
Image via Brit + Co
Rainbows are guaranteed to put a smile on your face.
Image via Brit + Co
There's joy in the midst of believing in yourself.
Image via Brit + Co
Your soul will thank you.
Don't let self-doubt knock you off your path.
Image via Brit + Co
Your evolution is beautiful.
Show yourself grace.
This takes dancing to the beat of your own drum to a new level.
Don't be afraid to let go every once in a while.
Small wins are still wins!
It's giving, "Celebrate good times, come on!"
Enough said.
Your life is more than any post — it matters IRL.
If there's one thing we know, it's that you deserve a life that doesn't require you to be defined by others' opinions. When you learn to be okay with who you are and what you want, you begin to understand no one else can determine your happiness.
Really though — when queen Shonda talks, we listen.
Every single day is a fresh start.
Sometimes bliss is a beautiful sunset...sometimes it's a big ol' slice of cake. Whatever yours is, embrace it!
Image via Brit + Co
Prioritize being joyful.
Please be kind to yourself.
Decide what you need to feel happy.
You won't regret it!
Gas yourself up and see where it takes you!
You may be surprised where you find it!
TBH, cute puppies get us every time.
You'll be hydrated AND happy! 😉
Good can come from anywhere — believe in it, and you just may see it.
Take everything day by day, embracing the moments as they come.
A smile is my favorite accessory!
Graphics designed by Michelle Hua
