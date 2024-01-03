Everything We Know About The Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City Season 4 Finale
After a tumultuous fourth installment of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, the season has come to a dramatic and scandalous end. The season has been an absolute whirlwind, with drama at each and every turn. If you haven't been watching, here's what you need to know about what's gone down. And, if you're all caught up, we've got all the info about what's to come!
Who's in the cast of RHSLC Season 4?
Meredith Marks, Angie Katsanevas, Heather Gay, Lisa Barlow, Monica Garcia and Whitney Rose will officially be on air full-time, while Mary Cosby stays on as a fellow housewife friend (per Bravo). The cast is absentee of OG reality cast member, Jen Shah, who is currently serving a five-year prison sentence due to a longtime nationwide telemarketing scheme. While Shah is not on-screen, she surely was the topic of conversation.
What drama did the RHSLC ladies bring to the table this season?
Per an interview with Access Hollywood, Lisa Barlow described this season as “dynamic” and the “best we’ve ever had" and it certainly delivered. The Real Housewife then expressed that she is “relieved” that Jen Shah is no longer a part of the cast, due to the fact that “everything had to be about Jen in the past.”
Apparently, new Housewife Monica Garcia was the one who alerted the FBI (LOL) about Shah’s suspicious business practices. Per Daily Mail, Garcia called a friend at the Secret Service after being uncomfortable in a potential business opportunity with Shah. According to Monica, the television personality was then arrested two months later.
The rest of the wives are navigating their relationships (both friendship and romance), religious beliefs, and financial grievances. All while spilling tea and stirring the pot, which is par for the course with the Real Housewife franchise. But you’ll have to watch to find out!
What did the RHOSLC finale hold?
The episode before the finale, episode 14, is titled "Bermuda Views and Bathtub Blues" and was set to follow Whitney and Lisa avoiding each other and a dinner being sent into absolute chaos. Meredith was also expected to hold all of the fellow ladies accountable, but the greatest drama of it all was the reveal of Monica's true character.
Monica broke the news about Shah's fraud, but we didn't know that she was also playing Reality Von (Tea)se – an anonymous social media persona account that targeted Shah online for her shady business practices. The account went on to troll the rest of the current RHOSLC cast.
"Monica is not who she says she is," Heather revealed to Whitney, Lisa, and Meredith during the RHOSLC finale episode. "She's not our friend. She's someone that has schemed and worked to infiltrate our friend group. And the name that you all know her as, the woman whose birthday was celebrated, who we've been trying to champion and support and defend is Reality Von (Tea)se."
Monica had ultimately admitted that she was Reality Von (Tea)se, but wasn't always alone in it.
"Reality Von Tease was never just one person," she shared. "It wasn't just me, there were several other humans involved. But, bottom line, my mission was to take down Jen. The other women were just collateral damage." Yikes!
When can I watch RHOSLC?
You can watch The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 4 every Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo. Peacock viewers will be able to stream episodes the next day.
Will there be a reunion episode?
Yes, there will be a RHOSLC reunion January 9 on Bravo. We'll see Monica face off against the rest of the cast, and we're sure there will be plenty of drama to follow.
Watch The Trailer For "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" Season 4
