Ryan Gosling & Eva Mendes Just Made A Surprise Appearance Together — On National TV

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes have always been one celebrity couple that make me believe in love. The two met while filming The Place Beyond the Pines in 2011 — which, ICYMI, Ryan said he "wasn’t thinking about kids before I met her, but after I met Eva, I realized that I just didn’t want to have kids without her." Yeah, I'll never get over that.

Well, the two have kept their relationship really private over the last 10 years (they appeared on a red carpet for The Place Beyond The Pines in 2013)...until Ryan appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to promote Project Hail Mary, and brought Eva out onstage to sing her happy birthday!

Keep scrolling to see Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes make an official appearance together.

Ryan Gosling throws the best birthday surprise for Eva Mendes. Ryan Gosling plays a teacher in Project Hail Mary, so the audience for the taping was made up of teachers, and Eva made sure to let them know just how important their work is. And not only did Ryan Gosling bring Eva Mendes out onstage to have the audience sing her "Happy Birthday," but he had a whole other surprise waiting for her: the marching band from North Bergen High School in New Jersey came out onstage with a huge birthday banner for Eva!

NBC I love how loudly Ryan celebrates Eva (and how publicly he loves her) and it really feels like his personal goal in life is to prove "if he wanted to he would." As confetti comes down around the couple, Eva gets a little shy before grabbing Ryan's hand and kissing him on the cheek. I know I can be pretty shy when it comes to celebrating accomplishments or birthdays, but this is just a good reminder that we all deserve to be celebrated. So let me be the next person to scream from the rooftops: "HAPPY BIRTHDAY EVA!"

