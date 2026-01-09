Free Trial for 120+ Creative Classes

Ryan Murphy's 'The Beauty' Trailer Just Dropped — & It Sheds A Whole New Light On Bella Hadid

Ryan Murphy The Beauty Bella Hadid
FX
Serious question: When does Ryan Murphy have the time to sleep? Does he sleep? Because it seems like every other Wednesday, he’s premiering new TV shows with star-studded casts and gripping (albeit ridiculous) plot lines.

It’s safe to say that the showrunner has come a long way since Glee (which will always be my favorite of his work). Since then, Murphy has dived into more experimental territory, with projects like American Horror Story, Pose, and most recently All’s Fair, which currently has a 3% score on Rotten Tomatoes. Eek! Hopefully, his upcoming sci-fi horror show starring Bella Hadid will make up for his most recent flop. The premise is compelling enough, so I’m hopeful.

Here’s everything we know so far about the highly-anticipated new FX show, titled The Beauty.

Scroll to find out everything we know about Ryan Murphy's highly-anticipated The Beauty on FX!

What is 'The Beauty' About?

Ashton Kutcher in Ryan Murphy's The Beauty on FX

FX

The premise of The Beauty is honestly pretty engaging, so I’m excited to see what Murphy cooks up with this sci-fi horror.

According to the official synopsis, “In FX’s The Beauty, the world of high fashion turns dark when international supermodels begin dying in gruesome and mysterious ways. FBI Agents Cooper Madsen (Peters) and Jordan Bennett (Hall) are sent to Paris to uncover the truth. As they delve deeper into the case, they uncover a sexually transmitted virus that transforms ordinary people into visions of physical perfection, but with terrifying consequences.”

Murphy also confirmed to Variety that the series is a commentary on the current Ozempic culture. Well, if that’s the case, it’s certain to get people talking.

Chills! I have chills!

Who's in 'The Beauty' cast?

Isabella Rossini in Ryan Murphy's The Beauty on FX

It’s no surprise that the upcoming Ryan Murphy series has a truly star-studded cast, which includes American Horror Story fan favorites. The list includes:

  • Isabella Rossellini
  • Ashton Kutcher
  • Bella Hadid
  • Rebecca Hall
  • Anthony Ramos
  • Jeremy Pope
  • Rob Yang
  • Chanel Stewart

Is there a trailer for 'The Beauty' yet?

Bella Hadid in Ryan Murphy's The Beauty on FX

FX

Yes, there is a trailer for The Beauty already! The preview features Ashton Kutcher exclaiming that he's "the best advertisement" for a new drug that makes people beautiful. Unfortunately, "The Beauty has been mutating" and it's causing problems...

Color me intrigued!

When does 'The Beauty' come out?

Jeremy Pope in Ryan Murphy's The Beauty on FX

FX

Get ready to uncover the supernatural mysteries on the fashionable streets of Paris on Wednesday, January 21, 2026, at 9/8 p.m. central.

Where can I watch 'The Beauty' when it debuts?

Rebecca Hall and Evan Peters in Ryan Murphy's The Beauty on FX

FX

Fans can watch the new Ryan Murphy show on FX and Hulu. However, international fans can catch it on Disney+.

Will you be tuning into Murphy’s upcoming series? I’ll be honest, I was initially planning on bowing out of this one since his recent releases have been a major letdown, to say the least. But fortunately, the synopsis for The Beauty is so thrilling that it might just carry the same excitement and weight found in his earlier shows. I guess we’ll have to find out when it premieres this January!

Let us know what you think about Murphy’s new sci-fi horror show down in the comments section below.

