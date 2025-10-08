Are you dealing with fried or frizzy hair with breakage that just won't go away? Well, I might have the solution for you: shampoo bars! Did you know that most bottled shampoos have detergents, harsh chemicals, and sulphates that can cause your hair to beak? This can make thin hair even thinner, and thick hair fried or frizzy.

Shampoo bars don't contain all of those harsh chemicals or parabens that most of your typical drugstore shampoos do. Instead, they're made of all-natural oils and butters that can help strengthen your hair and make it grow long and strong. Another bonus? They're great for sensitive skin girlies like me, so they won't cause any pesky reactions.

I asked Dr. Kopelman, one of my fave hair experts, for his thoughts on shampoo bars, and he said that they're especially great for those struggling with hair loss. Because they don't have harsh ingredients that can irritate the scalp and cause shedding or thinning, they're definitely the better choice. Plus, many shampoo bars are even formulated with oils that stimulate hair growth, like rosemary!

Now that we know a bit more about shampoo bars, let's get into the best ones to add to your hair care routine!

Amazon Kitsch Rice Water Shampoo This happens to be one of my favorite shampoo bars that I've purchased for years! It's really helped detox my hair from the harsh chemicals I historically had in my bottled shampoos, and now I feel like it's the longest and healthiest it's ever been. I was so happy when Dr. Kopelman said that many of his patients have been raving about how effective it's been at revitalizing and strengthening their hair as well. Definitely a top choice!

Amazon Ethique Solid Shampoo Bar Our first recommendation from Dr. Kopelman is this #1 best-seller from Amazon! Dr. Kopelman says that this shampoo bar is amazing for everyday use because of its light ingredients like coconut oil and cocoa butter. These inclusions will make sure you get an effective cleanse, but won't strip your hair of its natural oils!

Amazon J.R. Liggett's All Natural Bar This all-natural shampoo bar is great because it works for all hair types! So, whether your hair is dry, oily, curly, or thin; it will work for you! This one contains olive, coconut, and castor oils, which help nourish and cleanse the hair without being overly harsh. Dr. Kopelman says that it's a solid choice for those concerned about maintaining hair and scalp health.

Amazon HiBar Maintain Shampoo + Conditioner Bars These shampoo and conditioner bars are formulated for normal to oily hair. Also rec'd by Dr. Kopelman, he says they're a good choice for those looking for a more natural hair care option, because the bar is free from sulfates, parabens, and phthalates. These are really good at making sure your hair is cleansed in a simple, natural way.

Amazon The Yellow Bird Peppermint Shampoo Bar This shampoo bar is infused with peppermint and tea tree oils, which makes for an uber-refreshing cleanse. Bonus points: it also soothes dry, itchy scalps very well. According to Dr. Kopelman, it's particularly useful for those experiencing scalp irritation or dandruff, which can be associated with hair loss.

Amazon Nole Care Shampoo Bar With a 4.5-star rating, there's a reason this shampoo bar is so loved! This one is great if you're in need of a serious deep clean to your hair. If you've been using a lot of harsh chemicals and ingredients, then I would highly recommend this product to detox your hair, and get it back to looking — and feeling — healthy!

Amazon Kitsch Rosemary Shampoo Bar I had to add another Kitsch product because they're just that good! This bar will be really effective in stimulating hair growth and ensuring a healthy scalp. This is because it has rosemary oil which will really create stronger hair follicles. Sign me up for that!

Amazon Liyalan Shampoo Bar Another popular choice amongst Amazon shoppers, this one is sulfate- and paraben-free, which I love to see — especially ini shampoo bars. This product is great if you have fine or oily hair!

