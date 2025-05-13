The 10 Best Sprouts Frozen Meals To Try In May

When hunger strikes but you’re tight on time, Sprouts is the perfectgrocery stop to make for quick meals that are still healthy. In fact, their freezers are full of flavorful, wholesome options that span from breakfast to dinner! These frozen favorites make feeding yourself and your family on busy weeknights or lazy weekends a total breeze – browse the best Sprouts frozen meals below, all of which provide delicious convenience without compromising on quality.

Scroll on for the 10 best frozen meals at Sprouts!

Sprouts Blackbird Foods Supreme Hand-Tossed Pizza This plant-based pizza comes out of the oven with (dairy-free) cheesy perfection and plenty of veggies to make it feel like a well-rounded meal.

Sprouts Rao's Homemade Chicken Parmesan Pasta Gotta love some chicken parm! This frozen option comes ready to heat and eat with hearty pieces of breaded chicken breast and a bed of sauced spaghetti that the whole family will love for its flavor – and you'll really love it for just how easy it is to make!

Sprouts Applegate Frittata Bites As far as breakfast goes, it's good to have some frozens on-hand for those busy mornings you just don't have time to whip something up. These protein-rich frittata bites are the ultimate healthy solution, plus they're made with all natural ingredients!

Sprouts Deep Indian Kitchen Butter Chicken This frozen butter chicken is surprisingly gourmet-tasting, plus it contains 23 grams of protein which can really help you power through a workday lunch or set you up for success during dinnertime.

Sprouts Scott & Jon's Shrimp Scampi Pasta Bowl Ooh la la! This frozen pasta bowl requires just a few minutes in the microwave before you've got a hearty, filling, steamy dish to chow down on for a quick lunch or easy dinner.

Sprouts Maspanadas Beef & Vegetables Empanadas These handheld empanadas would make a great appetizer or easy snack to fill the kids' lunchboxes with. They're packed with a sufficient amount of protein from the beef, plus some great veggies – all ready in mere minutes.

Sprouts Mason Dixie Biscuit Co. Cheddar Breakfast Sandwiches These frozen breakfast sammies taste just like something you can pick up at a cafe, but you can feel way better about eating them since each one is only 350 calories and has 15 gams of protein to start your day off right.

Sprouts Puravida Foods Cajun Shrimp Jambalaya Skillet Meal Coming together quickly in a skillet, this frozen jambalaya tastes restaurant-tier – without restaurant prices. Score!

Sprouts Sprouts Gluten Free Mushroom Ravioli Gluten-free pasta can be pretty hit or miss, but this Sprouts-brand ravioli hits the spot every time. Each pasta pocket is packed with mushrooms and cheeses for a nice, balanced bite. We recommend adding your own sauce for more flavor.

Sprouts Mila Beef Soup Dumplings Soup dumplings at home? Yes, please. These frozen bites only require about 12 minutes of steaming to turn into lunchtime or dinnertime perfection. Each one is filled with a bit of pho broth you can sip up, plus some hearty beef for added sustenance.

