Listen To Our New Podcast: Yap City!

Brit + Co Logo

These fun finds are worth the freezer space.

The 10 Best Sprouts Frozen Meals To Try In May

Sprouts Frozen Meals
Sprouts
Meredith Holser
By Meredith HolserMay 13, 2025
Meredith Holser
Affiliate and Food Writer

Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.

See Full Bio

When hunger strikes but you’re tight on time, Sprouts is the perfectgrocery stop to make for quick meals that are still healthy. In fact, their freezers are full of flavorful, wholesome options that span from breakfast to dinner! These frozen favorites make feeding yourself and your family on busy weeknights or lazy weekends a total breeze – browse the best Sprouts frozen meals below, all of which provide delicious convenience without compromising on quality.

Scroll on for the 10 best frozen meals at Sprouts!

Blackbird Foods Supreme Hand-Tossed Pizza

Sprouts

Blackbird Foods Supreme Hand-Tossed Pizza

This plant-based pizza comes out of the oven with (dairy-free) cheesy perfection and plenty of veggies to make it feel like a well-rounded meal.

Rao's Homemade Chicken Parmesan Pasta

Sprouts

Rao's Homemade Chicken Parmesan Pasta

Gotta love some chicken parm! This frozen option comes ready to heat and eat with hearty pieces of breaded chicken breast and a bed of sauced spaghetti that the whole family will love for its flavor – and you'll really love it for just how easy it is to make!

Applegate Frittata Bites

Sprouts

Applegate Frittata Bites

As far as breakfast goes, it's good to have some frozens on-hand for those busy mornings you just don't have time to whip something up. These protein-rich frittata bites are the ultimate healthy solution, plus they're made with all natural ingredients!

Deep Indian Kitchen Butter Chicken

Sprouts

Deep Indian Kitchen Butter Chicken

This frozen butter chicken is surprisingly gourmet-tasting, plus it contains 23 grams of protein which can really help you power through a workday lunch or set you up for success during dinnertime.

Scott & Jon's Shrimp Scampi Pasta Bowl

Sprouts

Scott & Jon's Shrimp Scampi Pasta Bowl

Ooh la la! This frozen pasta bowl requires just a few minutes in the microwave before you've got a hearty, filling, steamy dish to chow down on for a quick lunch or easy dinner.

Maspanadas Beef & Vegetables Empanadas

Sprouts

Maspanadas Beef & Vegetables Empanadas

These handheld empanadas would make a great appetizer or easy snack to fill the kids' lunchboxes with. They're packed with a sufficient amount of protein from the beef, plus some great veggies – all ready in mere minutes.

Mason Dixie Biscuit Co. Cheddar Breakfast Sandwiches

Sprouts

Mason Dixie Biscuit Co. Cheddar Breakfast Sandwiches

These frozen breakfast sammies taste just like something you can pick up at a cafe, but you can feel way better about eating them since each one is only 350 calories and has 15 gams of protein to start your day off right.

Puravida Foods Cajun Shrimp Jambalaya Skillet Meal

Sprouts

Puravida Foods Cajun Shrimp Jambalaya Skillet Meal

Coming together quickly in a skillet, this frozen jambalaya tastes restaurant-tier – without restaurant prices. Score!

Sprouts Gluten Free Mushroom Ravioli

Sprouts

Sprouts Gluten Free Mushroom Ravioli

Gluten-free pasta can be pretty hit or miss, but this Sprouts-brand ravioli hits the spot every time. Each pasta pocket is packed with mushrooms and cheeses for a nice, balanced bite. We recommend adding your own sauce for more flavor.

Mila Beef Soup Dumplings

Sprouts

Mila Beef Soup Dumplings

Soup dumplings at home? Yes, please. These frozen bites only require about 12 minutes of steaming to turn into lunchtime or dinnertime perfection. Each one is filled with a bit of pho broth you can sip up, plus some hearty beef for added sustenance.

Subscribe to our newsletter to discover more amazing grocery finds!

frozen mealsgrocery shoppingsproutseasy mealsfood
The Conversation (0)

The Latest

sunrise on the reaping theory panem era
Entertainment

Everyone's Losing It Over This "Epic" 'Sunrise On The Reaping' Movie Theory: "I Will Actually Pass Away"

dept q
Entertainment

Netflix's New Crime Thriller Show Will Fill The 'Mare of Easttown' Void

weekly tarot reading may 12
Astrology

Your "Refreshing" Weekly Tarot Reading For May 12-19 Is In!

​Costco Protein Bars Kirkland Signature
Food News & Menu Updates

The High-Protein Costco Snack Shoppers Say Is “The Best Bang For Your Buck”

Selfmade

Selfmade

A business accelerator for early-stage female founders with live workshops, 1:1 mentoring, online courses, and curated business support. Visit

Yap City

Yap City

Want the inside scoop on what’s really trending? Join insider hosts Chloe Williams and Kayla Walden each week as they dissect their latest TV & movie obsessions, must-read books, and OMG moments you won’t believe. Visit