Invite Your Friends Over And Sip On This This Citrus Rosé Sangria Recipe
It's officially the beginning of our favorite time of year, when we congregate with friends on someone's balcony, patio, or deck (or al fresco at one of our favorite restaurants) to spend a couple of hours imbibing, soaking up the sun, and chatting it up. Patio drinks season is officially here, and we can't think of a better way to welcome it in than with sangria. This Citrus Rosé Sangria recipe, which we created in collaboration with The Southern Millennial, is subtly sweet but also has a citrusy tang, and is made with our favorite kind of vino: rosé. It's also super easy to make. So next time you and your squad are wondering where to go for day drinks, the answer is a no-brainer: your house.
Citrus Rosé Sangria Recipe
Ingredients:
- 1 bottle of rosè
- 3/4 cup of Gin
- 1 orange, sliced
- 2 lemons, sliced
- 2 limes, sliced
- 1/2 cup of melted honey
- 12 oz of sparkling water
- Ice for serving over
Directions:
- Add ingredients into a pitcher.
- Serve and sip!
