Um, Everyone's Convinced Benny Blanco Cheated On Selena Gomez

If there's one thing the internet loves to do, it's talk. Everyone's asking if Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are engaged, and whether Rihanna's third pregnancy will delay her new album. Most recently, pop culture fans have been discussing Selena Gomez's love life after her fiancé Benny Blanco was spotted with Sel's friend Theresa Marie...and internet users jumped to a lot of conclusions.

Here's everything we know about those (very much unconfirmed) Benny Blanco cheating rumors.

Wait, what Benny Blanco cheating rumors are you talking about? #selenagomez ♬ original sound - harry daniels @harry.daniels i just wanna talk @benny blanco #bennyblanco Okay here's the rundown: on March 24, Benny Blanco was spotted in LA with Theresa Marie. And who spotted them? None other than TikToker Harry Daniels, whose entire channel features him walking up to celebrities and covering songs while the celeb watches. Some cringe and stand there politely until the song is over, others immediately pick up on the bit and start dancing with him. When Harry starts singing "Same Old Love" by Selena Gomez (which Benny co-wrote and produced), Benny just kinds of sits there and laughs before asking, "Are you just following me at this point?" And all Harry says? "I want to be at the wedding."

TikTok users immediately assumed Benny had been caught on a secret date with Theresa, and flooded the comments of the video (which has 2.4 million likes and climbing), saying everything from "Be in the wedding? Baby you just ended the wedding! 💀" "Benny looks like he's STRUGGLING 😭" a second user commented, while a third says, "girl u caught him in the act." At the time of publication, Selena doesn't follow Theresa on Instagram, although Theresa follows both Selena and Benny, and Benny follows both women (plus Harry). Selena unfollowing Theresa has her fans wondering if there's something going on behind the scenes — but so far, this whole situation is speculation. After all, Selena and Benny did just release their album I Said I Love You First.

