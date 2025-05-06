Rihanna's Pregnant! — & Broke Her Silence On How It'll Affect Her New Album

We're reeling with excitement because Rihanna is pregnantagain with baby number three – and she announced it in the most iconic way possible. Stepping out ahead of the 2025 Met Gala, the queen herself didn't shy away from showing her baby bump to the world. Already a mom of two, we can't wait to follow the news and support her all the way through.

Here's everything you need to know about Rihanna's pregnancy with baby number 3.

Is Rihanna having a third baby? Rihanna and boyfriend A$AP Rocky are indeed expecting their third child together! A source confirmed the news to Page Six on Monday night after the singer debuted her growing baby bump en route to the 2025 Met Gala.

How many children does Rihanna have? Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Rihanna and A$AP Rocky already have two sons together: RZA born May 2022 and Riot Rose born August 2023. We're crossing our fingers baby number three is a little girl!

When is Rihanna due? Rih hasn't told us when she's due yet, but it looks like she could be at the end of her second trimester based on her sweet bump!

How did Rihanna confirm her pregnancy? View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miles Diggs (@diggzy) Rihanna stepped out for the 2025 Met Gala in a sleek all-gray get-up. Wearing a knee-length skirt on the bottom and a long-sleeved blouse on top, she finished her outfit off with polished accessories like knee-high socks, pointed heels, a brown fur scarf, and a black rounded hat. Even while pregnant, it's simply no surprise that Rih's look stuns.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue And when it came to the actual carpet, Rih was fashionably late in a pinstripe ensemble including a skirt made of suit jackets, a cropped blazer, and an oversized hat. Chic! “I’m good, shockingly feeling okay,” the singer told Entertainment Tonight of her pregnancy. "Not too overwhelmed at the moment. At first, I was kind of like—tired but I’m excited." Fans have been anxiously awaiting another album from the "Umbrella" singer, and even though her pregnancy could delay "maybe a couple videos," she promises "I can sing.”

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue Rihanna's boyfriend, A$AP Rocky, pulled up to the Met Gala in a bold black suit dotted with diamond flair. From his rings to his earrings, it's clear A$AP's Met Gala get-up is dripping in opulence and without a doubt captures this year's theme of "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style." Thanks to the rain on Met Gala night, the rapper even toted an umbrella with a decorative handle – equal parts stylish and practical. We couldn't be more thrilled for this superstar couple!

This post has been updated.