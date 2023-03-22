"Only Murders 3" Has New Faces, New Mystery And...A Wedding?
Only Murders in the Building is without a doubt one of the best shows on Hulu. Not only does it feature iconic duo Martin Short and Steve Martin alongside our girl Selena Gomez, but the attention to detail makes it as feel-good as it is compelling. If the color theory and beautiful scenery don't grab you in the first episode, then we're pretty sure that the catchy theme song will, considering it's been stuck in our heads for two years.
After season two left our jaws on the floor (because, plot twist, Becky Butler is alive?! And she's been Cinda Canning's assistant this whole time?!), we can't wait to see what happens with the latest installment. The drama, intrigue, and humor rarely disappoint, so get ready for Only Murders 3 with these story details, as well as a refresher on last season's cliffhanger.
Watch The First Teaser For "Only Murders In The Building" Season 3
We can already tell season three will have just as much heart (and amazing costume pieces) as the first two seasons. We can't wait!
Will there be season 3 of Only Murders in the Building?
Yes, season three of Only Murders is coming back! The series was renewed for its third season on July 11, 2022.
What is the new season about?
Image via Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu
Season two of the show ended with a one-year time jump, where we saw Mabel, Charles, and Oliver at the opening night of Oliver's return to Broadway. Ben (Paul Rudd) dies onstage during the performance and it's up to our favorite trio to get to the bottom of it.
When to expect season 3 of Only Murders in the Building?
We don't have an official release date yet, but considering the first season dropped in August of 2021 and the second in June of 2022, we're hoping to have it by this summer.
Where can I watch the new season?
You'll be able to stream Only Murders in the Building season three on Hulu.
Who's starring the new season?
In addition to Selena Gomez, Martin Short, and Steve Martin, there are plenty of new faces. Meryl Streep, Paul Rudd, Jesse Williams, and Ashley Park are also set to appear in the series.
How many episodes does the new season of Only Murders have?
Both of the existing seasons have 10 episodes each so we're expecting another 10-episode season.
Who died for season 3 Only Murders in the Building?
The end of season two saw Paul Rudd's new character Ben die onstage during Oliver's play.
Is Mabel getting married?
On March 21, images of Selena Gomez in a wedding dress on set circulated on social media. Is Mabel getting married? Is this part of an elaborate scheme? We can't wait to find out.
How many seasons will there be Only Murders in the Building?
The series hasn't been renewed for a fourth season yet (season three hasn't even been released!) but we wouldn't be surprised if we got to see a few more seasons of the show.
Is the Arconia a real building?
Image via Chloe Williams/Brit+Co
Yes, the Arconia is real — even though it has a different name. You can find the Belnord Apartments in the Upper West Side of Manhattan.
What famous people live in the Arconia?
The Belnord has had a variety of famous tenants over the years. Matt Damon, celebrity acting coach Lee Strasburg, and Broadway star Zero Mostel have all lived in the apartments.
How much does it cost to live at the Arconia?
There are a few different active listings for apartments in the building, but they all range from $4 million to almost $14 million. No biggie!
