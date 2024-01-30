The Cast Of “Severance” Season 2 Is Reportedly “Back To Work”
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
The cast and crew of Severance are finally returning to the office after months of waiting for production to resume.
Executive producer, Ben Stiller, spread the news about the Apple TV+ series’ return in a quote tweet simply commenting, ‘back to work.” Cast member Adam Scott also teased the Severance season 2 production in a recent Instagram post, saying it’s “lovely being back at the office.”
The news comes after a long waiting period for SAG-AFTRAto reach a deal with AMPTP-owned studios. Now that Hollywood is in the clear, Severance season 2 is back on track. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming season!
What is Severance about?
Severance is a fictitious psychological thriller TV series that’s focused on a biotech company named Lumon Industries. In the show, Lumon Industries has popularized a procedure called ‘severance’ that separates their employees’ work selves from their personal lives. Essentially, when Lumon employees are at work, they can’t recall anything outside of work, and vice-versa when they aren’t at the office.
The first season of Severance follows Lumon Industries employee, Mark (portrayed by Adam Scott). Throughout the first season’s nine episodes, Mark and his coworkers begin to learn more about the severance procedure, their double-lives, and Lumon Industries’ true objectives – and it all begins to unravel in a mysterious way.
Who stars in Severance?
Adam Scott, Patricia Arquette, John Turturro, Christopher Walken, Zach Cherry, Britt Lower, Tramell Tillman, Jen Tullock, Dichen Lachman, and Michael Chernus are all part of the main cast in Severance.
Deadline confirmed in 2022 that Gwendoline Christie, Bob Balaban, Merritt Wever, Alia Shawkat, Robby Benson, Stefano Carannante, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson, and John Noble are part of the Severance season 2 cast.
Where can I watch Severance?
You can stream season 1 of Severance on Apple TV+. If you don’t already have a subscription to Apple TV+, you can try the platform 7 days free before subscribing for $9.99/month.
Why is Severance season 2 taking so long?
Severance season 2 is taking so long because production was halted in the wake of last year’s writers strike.
The cast and crew began filming season 2 on October 3, 2022, with production shutting down on May 8, 2023. Since SAG-AFTRA has struck a deal with AMPTP studios, it’s “back to work” on the Severance set per executive producer, Ben Stiller.
We don’t know much as far as how much progress has been made for Severance season 2, but we’ll keep you updated here once the release date has been announced. Let’s hope it comes soon!
Is Severance creepy?
Severance follows the horrors that come with working in an office, so yes, it’s creepy. Just kidding (sort of)!
The surreal tone of Severance definitely makes it creepy. There’s an ongoing feeling that someone – or something – is constantly keeping watch and wants to gain control. This tone, paired with the series’ clean, manicured (yet cold) visuals, chalks it up to be fairly disturbing.
The characters in the show become increasingly aware of this cryptic, surveillant presence, and the building tension definitely adds to the show’s creepiness. It’s also pretty existential, which is the creepiest feeling of them all.
Was Severance canceled?
Severance was not canceled. The production was put on pause due last May to 2023’s writers strikes, but it’s up and running now. We are enthused about the show’s eventual return!
Images via Apple TV+.
