8 Common Skincare Products You Shouldn't Use Together (Ever)

Skincare Products You Shouldn't Use Together
Tay Nicole
Bre Avery
By Bre AveryNov 14, 2025
Bre Avery
If your skincare routine looks more like a chemistry experiment than self-care, it might be time to take a step back and reassess the products that you're using.

Not all skincare products play nice together; did you know that? Some ingredients actually don't react well when mixed, but that's not something we widely discuss when it comes to taking care of our skin.

Sure, it may seem cute to layer five different serums together, but in reality, you could just be creating chaos and major skin irritation.

According to TikToker Shannon (@skincarewshannon), here is a helpful guide to the skincare combinations you should literally never use together (unless you're going for that burning chemical peel look).

Scroll to see which skincare products you shouldn't use together...

Retinol & Benzoyl Peroxide

Both of these products are powerful fighters against acne, but when used together, they can cause irritation. Benzoyl peroxide kills the bacteria that produce acne, while retinol promotes skin cell turnover.

A combination of the two can deactivate each other and strip your skin barrier. That means your face will feel dry, itchy, and inflamed. If both products are part of your routine, make sure to use them on alternating nights.

Vitamin C (L-Ascorbic Acid) & Niacinamide

To save yourself from a breakout, do not let Vitamin C and niacinamide interact. They both make your skin appear glowier and brighter, but not when they're used together.

Niacinamide can actually raise the pH level of vitamin C and reduce its effectiveness. This combination might cause flushing or breakouts in sensitive skin. If you use both in your skincare routine, apply one of them in the morning and the other at night.

Vitamin C & Alpha-Hydroxy Acids (AHAs)

AHAs are a group of chemical exfoliants used in skincare products, such as glycolic acid or lactic acid. However, too many acids result in angry skin.

Vitamin C is already acidic as well, so if you're using vitamin C, don't add AHAs. Together, they can lead to redness, sensitivity, and over-exfoliation.

Exfoliating Acids & Physical Scrubs

You don't need to rub your skin raw with double exfoliation. Exfoliating acids, like salicylic or lactic acid, dissolve dead skin cells.

Meanwhile, physical scrubs, such as walnut or sugar scrubs, remove dead skin cells manually. Using both at the same time can give rise to inflammation and micro-tears, compromising your skin barrier. Choose one method, not both.

Assorted skincare products arranged on a white surface.

Jessica Raine

Ultimately, skincare is about balance. More isn't always better, and sometimes, you need to let your skin breathe and take a break from slathering combinations of products all over your face. Do your skin a favor and learn what actually works!

The number of serums you own isn't what contributes to healthy, glowing skin if you don't know which ones you need to keep apart.

It's best practice to refer to your dermatologist if you want to try a new product, but are unsure about how your skin will react to it.

You can see the original TikTok here.

