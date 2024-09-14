I Talked To A Dermatologist About Retinol — Here Are Her Best Recs For Younger Looking Skin
Sometimes the skincare world can seem a bit daunting and overwhelming. There are soooo many different products with so many people trying to sell them with promises that it will "change your skin for life." And while that might be the case occasionally, it's often not.
But what are the products you can actually trust? I like to shop smarter by actually looking at the ingredients first — and one ingredient I know can really works wonders when it comes to fine lines and wrinkles is retinol. And while, I know that this is a trusted ingredient, I need to do some research into it. Which is exactly what I did when speaking to Dr. Hannah Kopelman, a dermatologist at Kopelman Aesthetic Surgery. She gave me a full breakdown of what retinol really is and the best retinol products you can actually trust. So without further ado, let's get into it!
What is retinol?
Retinol is a powerful ingredient that can help target fine lines and wrinkles! When talking to Dr. Kopelman, she explained that it's a derivative of vitamin A, one of the most effective ingredients in skincare for promoting cell turnover, boosting collagen production, and improving skin texture.
It's an ingredient that is incredibly powerful, so you want to make sure you start off slow, using it every other night or every two nights to start, and build up your tolerance. Dr. Kopelman says it's best to start with a lower concentration if you're new to retinol to avoid irritation!
What are the benefits of retinol?
Retinol can have so many benefits from helping with: fine lines, wrinkles, discoloration, uneven skin tone, skin texture, and more! Dr. Kopelman says that it's ability to reduce the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, and even out skin tone makes it a go-to in anti-aging routines. It also helps in clearing acne by keeping pores unclogged, making it beneficial for a wide range of skin concerns. As a dermatologist, Dr. Kopelman says that she often recommends retinol serums to patients who are looking to maintain or achieve younger-looking skin.
Shop The Best Retinol Products Here!
Amazon
RoC Retinol Correxion Deep Wrinkle Night Cream
Dr. Kopelman recommended this product because it's a great affordable option that’s effective at targeting deeper wrinkles and improving skin texture. You'll notice that not only will your fine lines be disappearing, but also the texture or discoloration on your skin. This one attacks multiple problems at once, which is why it's a fave for so many.
Amazon
Differin Adapalene Gel 0.1%
Looking for another affordable option? Look no further than this incredible $14 gel! This was another recc from Dr. Kopelman! She says that this over-the-counter retinoid is great for both acne treatment and anti-aging, as it works to unclog pores while encouraging skin regeneration.
Amazon
Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol Oil
This product is extremely beloved by many, as you can see from its staggering almost 10,000 reviews. Dr. Kopelman says that this drugstore favorite is budget-friendly that's gentle enough for beginners, while still offering great anti-aging benefits. It is more concentrated to you're able to use an appropriate amount without worrying about it being too harsh!
Dermstore
SkinCeuticals Retinol 0.5 Refining Night Cream
While the aforementioned product is for beginners, this one is definitely more intermediate — so be aware! Dr. Kopelman let us know that this is a potent option that’s excellent for more experienced retinol users and offers a concentrated dose that works overnight to smooth fine lines and wrinkles. Plus it's currently on sale for $71 compared to it's normal $90!
Amazon
Laneige Firming Retinol Cream
This is a retinol that I use on a pretty consistent basis before I go to bed. You only need a tiny dot of this stuff for it to work its magic. So, it ends up lasting quite a long time! You'll notice your skin is firmer and tighter than when you went to bed! Definitely a great beginner product, if you're new to retinol. Just make sure to use no larger than a pea sized amount!
Summer Fridays
Summer Fridays Midnight Ritual Retinol
I've been using this Summer Fridays Midnight Ritual Serum since it came out, and I've loved it ever since! It's seriously one of those products that I'm always trying to stock up on — it's basically my holy grail of retinols. Not only does minimize the appearance of any wrinkles or fine lines I may have, it also significantly improves my skin texture as well. One of my ride-or-die products!
Amazon
Biossance Retinol Night Serum
This night serum in sure to firm any fine lines or wrinkles, while allowing you to wake up with the most glowing skin due to the squalene in it. I love products with squalane, because of how incredibly hydrating and moisturizing they are. The squalana + retinol together is a match made in heaven.
Amazon
Kate Somerville Overnight Retinol
This anti-aging overnight serum is supposed to be used before you go to bed, so it can really soak into the skin to penetrate the skin barrier. It has retinol and vitamin C to really firm the skin and tighten it, so you can wake up feeling glowy and youthful!
