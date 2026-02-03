On the heels of Regretting You and Scream 7, actress Mckenna Grace is starring in a brand new body horror satire alongside Shirley Chen called Slanted that is sure to become one of the most memorable movies of 2026. The premise, about a girl who undergoes a racial swapping surgery to make her "perfect" for prom queen, feels like a Gen Z response to The Substance, and it'll stick with you just as long. Well we have the first look at the movie, and everything you need to know before it hit theaters this spring.

Slanted follows Joan Huang, who dreams of being a popular prom queen that everyone at school will love. But she can't get past the fact that all her school's past prom queens look exactly the same: white, blonde, "perfect." So she takes matters into her own hands and undergoes Ethnos, a new plastic surgery that makes people of color appear white. She finally looks the way she's always wanted...but at what cost?

Based on other movies from Bleecker Street, it looks like Slanted could end up streaming on Tubi, but we'll keep you updated on where it lands.

Is Slanted getting good reviews?

Slanted has an 86 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes, but the movie (from Chinese-Australian writer-director Amy Wang) also won the Narrative Grand Jury Prize at SXSW 2025. This is definitely a movie you can't miss!

I can already tell this movie will become a huge voice in the conversation about beauty standards and expectations, especially when it comes to young women. And Letterboxd reviewers agree.

"This film gave me a new sense of appreciation for the body I was given, as well as the sacrifices made by immigrant parents, from the subtlest to an intense extent," one reviewer said. "This left me feeling homesick, or feeling homesick for the character; evoking the same feeling I had when I watched Sorry To Bother You, The Substance, or even Big. this is an important film for poc and woc that have had the exact question that this movie is determined to tackle, and that it will leave every audience member with a question or statement that they either think to themselves or say out loud in the car, or post on letterboxd."

And even when criticizing the storytelling beats or the narrative depth, other reviewers admit, "The production design EATS though."