10 Of The Best SNL Sketches To Watch During The Hiatus
Since the Writers Guild of America went on strike on May 2, a variety of shows — scripted, comedy, and late night — were put on hiatus. And one of those shows in question is Saturday Night Live. If you're already missing your weekly dose of hilarious SNL sketches, keep scrolling for some serious laughs!
"Close Encounter"
In "Close Encounter," three people (played by Kate McKinnon, Cecily Strong, and Ryan Gosling), share different stories about what happened during their alien abduction. The sketch is funny enough as it is, but the fact that Ryan can't keep a straight face just makes it even better.
"Star Wars Undercover Boss: Starkiller Base"
This one's for the Star Warsfans! In this spoof of Undercover Boss, Adam Driver's Kylo Ren goes undercover at Starkiller Base as the unassuming radar technician Matt.
"Lisa from Temecula"
"Lisa from Temecula" is definitely one of our favorite sketches in recent years. During Pedro Pascal's hosting debut, Ego Nwodim's Lisa joins her sister's birthday dinner. What begins as a normal get together evolves into something that has everyone — including the cast — cracking up.
"Celebrity Family Feud with Ariana Grande"
This fictionalized version of Celebrity Family Feud is amazing on its own, but it's been immortalized in pop culture history thanks to Ariana Grande's spot-on impersonation of Jennifer Lawrence — and all the memes about it.
"Roomies"
Bennett (played by Andy Samberg) is excited to spend some one-on-one time with his girlfriend Lexi (Nasim Pedrad). But thing take a turn when her roommate Anna (played by Taylor Swift) comes home and crashes their date.
"Debbie Downer: Disney World"
If you've ever been on a vacation with a pessimist, this sketch will make you laugh out loud. Rachel Dratch's Debbie Downer ruins a Disney World trip with her family (played by Lindsay Lohan, Jimmy Fallon, Fred Armisen, Amy Poehler and Horatio Sanz) when she starts telling...less than positive stories.
"Rap Roundtable"
Ego Nwodim's character hosts a hip-hop panel with Questlove, Queen Latifah (Punkie Johnson), and a spoofy rap duo (Timothée Chalamet and Pete Davidson). We can't help but laugh every time we "yeet" and "skirt."
"Waffle House"
Jenna Ortega's character finds her boyfriend (Marcello Hernández) at Waffle House to break up with him, but the serious conversation is upstaged by the chaos inside the restaurant.
"BeReal"
Miles Teller's episode of SNL premiered right around the time we got into BeReal, which made this sketch timely and extra hilarious. The heist of two bank robbers (played by Miles Teller and Mikey Day) takes a turn when their BeReal notification goes off.
"Black Jeopardy with Tom Hanks"
Sasheer Zamata's Keeley, Leslie Jones' Shanice, and Tom Hanks' Doug compete against one another on Black Jeopardy, and once again, Kenan Thompson as host is perfect.
