Anthropologie’s Labor Day Sale Is Full Of ‘Hidden Gems’ For 40% Off
It's not often that you can snag Anthropologie styles for prices this good. Anthro’sLabor Day sale is happening right now with an extra 40% off sale items and 25% off designer denim (online only). After scrolling through 20 pages of the sale, I can confirm that this Labor Day sale is packed with hidden gems on major discounts, from fall dresses to comfy shoes. Here are the best, most stylish picks to shop from the Anthropologie Labor Day sale now!
By Anthropologie Puff-Sleeve Henley Top
This is the perfect everyday tee that still has some oomph to it. The puff sleeves add unexpected playfulness to your look, while the button-up front and diving crew neckline feel ultra-femme. It's currently shoppable in four colors for $24 (was $58).
Pilcro Short-Sleeve Bow-Front Tunic Mini Dress
I think I just found my dream fall dress. This mini is made from a light cotton material that feels like a dream on the bod, but my attention is all on the front bow and oversized collar. Not to mention, this deep terra cotta color is fall's perfect match! This pick is also available in two other fall-ready colorways for $60 (was $100).
Paige The Anessa High-Rise Crop Wide-Leg Jeans
The high-rise, wide-leg combo truly cannot be beat when it comes to jeans. This sculpting pair of luxe dark denim is currently $60 off, and comes in regular, petite, and plus sizes.
Bibi Lou Heeled Ballet Pumps
Ballet flats, you will always be famous – but these ballet pumps are equally wardrobe-worthy. The 2-inch heel height provides a nice boost without being too overpowering (or uncomfortable). They boast a leather upper and a cushioned insole that wears like an absolute dream. Right now, they're only $72 (was $170).
Dolan Bow-Front Linen Quilted Lady Jacket
This quilted jacket is living rent-free in my brain, and not just because it's $84 off with Anthro's Labor Day sale. The swirly paisley patten is undeniably eye-catching, making this jacket an easy one-and-done statement piece for fall outfits and beyond! It's also shoppable in a bold hot pink colorway for the same discounted price.
The Somerset Mini Dress: Puff-Sleeve Edition
If you're on the hunt for a cozy dress that's also extremely flattering, milkmaid dresses like this one are the way to go. The tiered design breaks up your figure, hugging the waist nicely. This pick has added visual appeal from the puff sleeves and tie-front up top, which you can take into any season. Shop it for $60 (was $138) now!
By Anthropologie Puff-Sleeve Scoop-Neck Linen Top
This linen top can go with anything from flowy white maxi skirts to more structured denim. The unique scoop neck adds some formal flair, though the puff sleeves feel more playful than anything. This is a great staple to add to your capsule wardrobe since it can be styled across every season and occasion. It currently goes for $36 under the sale (was $98)!
Maeve Bombshell Cuff Capri Pants
Capris are so back, baby! These flattering pants boast a shaping high waistline and generously cuffed hems to deliver nothing but chic. With the sale, they're shoppable for a very fair $60 (was $138).
Paige Anessa High-Rise Wide-Leg Crop Jeans
This is quite literally the perfect wash of denim. I love a medium wash because it's easy to style year-round! And thanks to the cropped design of this pair, they'll look stunning with summer sandals and fall boots alike. This pair comes with some stretch, which is much-appreciated no matter where you wear 'em. They're currently $187 (was $249).
Silent D Strappy Slingback Kitten Heels
Speaking of sandals, these slingbacks are way too cute (and affordable!) to ignore. The low-profile look is ideal for days at the office, since the short heel provides more comfort in each step. You can also find these in silver or pink for a whopping $54 (was $120).
Maeve High Square-Neck Button-Front Denim Mini Dress
Give me denim dresses or give me death. Okay, maybe it's not that serious, but denim dresses like this one are simply too cute! Plus, they really amp up all the fall feels. The high neckline on this design supplies some good coverage up top, while the mini length allows you to show some skin. Snag it for just $60 (was $148).
Edwin Marli Ankle High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans
This designer pair of denim is 25% off with the Anthropologie Labor Day sale, so you save nearly $50 when you buy 'em online. This pair is a nice middle-of-the-road option to wear in any season, thanks to the medium wash and classic pocket layout. The high waist and wide legs shape your figure in the most flattering way!
By Anthropologie Puffed Cap-Sleeve Corset Top
With corset styling and peplum flair, this top is certainly flattering. The square neckline feels perfectly feminine, too, so it'll wear well with maxi skirts and wide-leg jeans. The cotton material it's made of ensures your outfit is cool and breathable, wherever you take it! This pick currently goes for $30 with the sale (was $68).
AG Adria Colorblock Low-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans
These 100% cotton jeans are somehow rugged and polished at the same time, and I'm in love with them. The color blocking and frayed designs will surely turn heads. I'd wear these with some chic fall boots and a cozy sweater as it starts to cool down. They now go for $199 (was $265).
Gestuz MessiGZ Mesh Maxi Dress
The gray-brown color of this maxi dress is super dreamy, and the vibe is only amplified by the playful ruching along the entire piece. The outer lining of this pick is a satisfyingly light mesh material, though it has an opaque, non-see-through under layer to cover you up. It's currently $108 with the sale (was $295).
