Don’t Sleep On These Insane Labor Day Mattress Sales For 2024
Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
Looking to upgrade your well-loved mattress? Labor Day is the time to invest in a new sleep set-up. Many top mattress retailers are offering great deals on a wide range of beds this year, so you can be on your way to amazing sleep for a literal fraction of the cost. These are the absolute best Labor Day mattress sales to shop for 2024 – don't sleep on 'em!
Casper The One Premium Foam Mattress
Casper
Casper
When: Going on now
What: 30% off all mattresses, plus 35% offbundles
Purple
Purple
When: August 13 - September 10
What: Up to $700 off Rejuvenate Mattresses, plus
Naturepedic Serenade Organic Hybrid Mattress
Naturepedic
Naturepedic
When: August 21 - September 11
What: 20% off with code LABOR20
Nectar Classic Firm Memory Foam Mattress
Raymour Flanigan
Raymour Flanigan
When: Going on now
What: Up to 40% off top mattresses from brands like Nectar, Sealy, Leesa, and Purple
Sleep Number
Sleep Number
When: Now through Labor Day
What: Up to 50% off mattresses and smart beds, plus
- BOGO 50% off all sheets + DualTemp layers
- BOGO free on PlushComfort pillows
Serta iComfortECO Foam Mattress
Serta
Serta
When: Now through September 4
What: Save up to $900 on a Serta iComfortECO mattress when paired with select adjustable bed frame bases, plus
- Save up to $700 on a Serta iComfort mattress when paired with select adjustable bed frame bases
- Save $100 on select Perfect Sleeper mattresses over $999 or save $200 on select Perfect Sleeper mattresses over $1299
Leesa
Leesa
When: Going on now
What: 30% off mattresses with a free sleep bundle
