Bridgerton’s makeup design may not be period-appropriate (I mean, Penelope’s shimmery eyeshadow doesn’t really scream “1815,” does it?), but there’s one thing the show always gets right: giving each of its main characters dimension. It’s hard to pin a Bridgerton down; depending on who they’re around or what’s going on, different aspects of their personality come to light. It’s what makes them interesting to watch — and fascinating to analyze through the eyes of astrology.
So, dearest gentle reader, the time has come to find out which Bridgerton character you are based on your zodiac sign. Whether you’re an adventurer like Colin or a homebody like Francesca, your Bridgerton twin has been written in the stars.
Aries: Anthony Bridgerton
It makes sense that the eldest Bridgerton is also the first sign in the zodiac. Anthony takes his duty to lead his family and defend its reputation very seriously, which causes a lot of self-imposed pressure. Only an Aries could be as conscientious and disciplined as Anthony — and as hot-headed and sensitive when he’s riled up, or when he lets his guard down.
Taurus: Francesca Bridgerton
Francesca’s main motivation for getting married was to have her own house so she could live a peaceful life away from her family. If she’s not a creature of comfort, I don’t know who is. Like Tauruses, Francesca is grounded, nurturing, and slow-paced. She enjoys the little things in life, like quiet company and playing the piano.
Gemini: Cressida Cowper
Geminis, hear me out on this one! Cressida may not be a favorite of the Bridgertons, but she’s popular and charming among her own crowd. She’s a master of communication (AKA gossip) and adapts her personality based on who she’s talking to. Some may call her two-faced, but real Geminis know she’s just multifaceted.
Cancer: Violet Bridgerton
Violet has a sixth sense of knowing what her kids are feeling without them having to tell her. She’s warm, caring, and always has the best advice. Who better than the mother of the Bridgerton clan to represent the mother of the zodiac?
Leo: Queen Charlotte
Queen Charlotte loves the spotlight, and when anyone — especially Lady Whistledown — threatens to take it from her, she acts out. She’s a solid leader and a loyal friend to Lady Danbury and her husband, King George (or Farmer George, for those of us who still aren’t over Queen Charlotte 😭). She’s also the ultimate arbiter of taste in the Bridgerton world, a title any Leo would proudly accept.
Virgo: Kate Sharma
Like the best Virgos, Kate Sharma is loyal, responsible, and attentive. She’s got high standards, so when someone doesn’t meet her expectations (like Anthony at the beginning of Season 2), she tends to be judgmental. Her clear head helps her keep her cool around a fiery partner like Anthony, though. Her groundedness is a superpower when it comes to the chaos of being a Bridgerton.
Libra: Daphne Bridgerton
If Libras could be known by any other name, they’d pick “Diamond of the Season” in a heartbeat. Daphne is sophisticated, charming, peacekeeping, and spunky (when she needs to be). As a Libra, she’s more than happy to play into the social niceties of the Ton — in fact, unlike most of her siblings, she actually enjoys it!
Scorpio: Penelope Featherington
Penelope’s stinger is her pen. Although she's secretive, she knows exactly when to strike and when to hold back. Every drop of ink (and tea) that she spills as Lady Whistledown is intentional and calculated, two trademark Scorpio qualities. Penelope embraces the softer side of her sign in her passion, introspective nature, deep desire for romance, resourcefulness, and bravery.
Sagittarius: Colin Bridgerton
Colin Bridgerton is the human embodiment of the phrase, “When I studied abroad in Barthelona.” Sagittariuses are the world travelers of the zodiac, but it’s important to realize that their wanderlust is fueled by their burning curiosity about the world at large — and their inner world. Colin embarked on his Grand Tour with the mission of finding himself, which is so Sagittarius-coded it hurts.
Capricorn: Simon Basset, Duke of Hastings
Simon is reserved, tenacious, worldly, and honest — all signs of a Capricorn. He knows exactly how to play his cards to uphold his and Daphne’s honor among the Ton, and once he sets a goal, he sticks with it no matter what. And while earth signs are known for getting down to business, I'd say Capricorns know how to get down and have a good time, too — just like Simon.
Aquarius: Eloise Bridgerton
Eloise couldn’t care less about following social norms. She’s a rebel among the Ton for not making marriage her number one priority, and instead choosing to focus on feminist theory, her razor-sharp wit, and her family’s happiness. Eloise sees the world for what it could be instead of what it is, especially for women. Her vision and attitude would make any Aquarius proud!
Pisces: Benedict Bridgerton
Like this water sign, Benedict Bridgerton is known for going with the flow. His laissez-faire attitude and constant kindness balance his family out during the stress of the social season. He’s incredibly empathetic, artistic, and always willing to lend an ear or a shoulder to any sibling in need.
