15 Under-the-Radar Destinations for the Anti-Resort Traveler

If your group chat is already plotting your next escape, you’re not alone. According to new Airbnb data, where we stay is becoming just as important as where we go and design is leading the decision. As a design enthusiast, my home stays need to feel like, well, home—just more inspired and elevated. Think less cookie-cutter rentals, more creative and inviting spaces that feel like an extension of the destination itself. From desert modern hideaways to breezy Gulf Coast cottages and tropical jungle retreats, these are the three biggest Airbnb trends shaping spring 2026 travel.

Check out these 15 trending destinations for your next adventure!

Airbnb | Moab, UT Desert Modern + National Park Minimalism Nature is the main character here. As travelers trade crowded hotspots for national park gateways and off-the-grid towns, design-forward desert stays are having a major moment. Think earthy palettes, sculptural plaster walls, poured concrete, and walls of glass that blur the line between indoors and out, putting mountain and desert postcard views front and center. Outdoor soaking tubs, saunas, fire pits, and stargazing decks turn these homes into full-on sensory escapes, perfect for group getaways where the goal is to unplug, reset, and inhale the fresh air.

Where To Go Getty Twentynine Palms & Yucca Valley, CA , a rugged, design-forward desert escape where sculptural homes, wide-open skies, and Joshua Tree’s surreal landscape set the tone for a quiet nature-filled getaway.

a rugged, design-forward desert escape where sculptural homes, wide-open skies, and Joshua Tree’s surreal landscape set the tone for a quiet nature-filled getaway. Oakhurst, CA (gateway to Yosemite National Park)

Page, AZ, a stunning desert gateway where 'otherworldly' slot canyons, glassy blue waters, and dramatic sandstone landscapes feel almost too surreal to be real.

a stunning desert gateway where 'otherworldly' slot canyons, glassy blue waters, and dramatic sandstone landscapes feel almost too surreal to be real. Estes Park, CO, a storybook mountain town where alpine lakes, elk sightings, and sweeping Rocky Mountain views create the ultimate cozy-meets-adventure escape. Watch out for the bears!

a storybook mountain town where alpine lakes, elk sightings, and sweeping Rocky Mountain views create the ultimate cozy-meets-adventure escape. Watch out for the bears! Moab, UT, a red-rock playground where towering arches, canyon-carved landscapes, and adrenaline-fueled adventure collide under some of the darkest, most star-filled skies in the country.

Airbnb | Quepos, Costa Rica Tropical Modernism in Costa Rica Spring is perfect time to visit Costa Rica, where the vibe is all about design that disappears into the landscape. Picture open-air living spaces, retractable glass walls, and that effortless indoor-outdoor flow where the rainforest basically becomes part of the room. Infinity pools spill into lush greenery, while wellness-driven touches—like yoga decks and outdoor showers—make it feel like a true reset.

Where To Go Getty Jaco, a laid-back surf town where jungle-backed beaches, golden sunsets, and laid-back energy make it the perfect mix of adventure and unwind.

a laid-back surf town where jungle-backed beaches, golden sunsets, and laid-back energy make it the perfect mix of adventure and unwind. La Fortuna, a lush, adventure-filled escape where rainforests, natural hot springs, and the iconic Arenal Volcano set the scene for a bucket-list stay.

a lush, adventure-filled escape where rainforests, natural hot springs, and the iconic Arenal Volcano set the scene for a bucket-list stay. Tamarindo, a sun-soaked surf haven where gorgeous beaches, beautiful sunsets, and a lively, laid-back energy make it an easy favorite for both adventure and downtime.

a sun-soaked surf haven where gorgeous beaches, beautiful sunsets, and a lively, laid-back energy make it an easy favorite for both adventure and downtime. Quepos, a lush coastal town where rainforest meets the Pacific, offering easy access to wildlife-filled adventures and the iconic beauty of Manuel Antonio National Park.

a lush coastal town where rainforest meets the Pacific, offering easy access to wildlife-filled adventures and the iconic beauty of Manuel Antonio National Park. Nosara, a wellness-forward beach escape where jungle-lined shores, yoga culture, and a slower, more intentional pace set the tone.

Airbnb | Bradenton, FL The Gulf Coast Cottage Revival Instead of mega-resorts, families are leaning into charming, design-forward beach towns that actually have a point of view. Enter: the Gulf Coast cottage revival. These homes tap into nostalgic Florida details, like terrazzo floors, vintage tile, and pastel palettes, balanced with just the right amount of modern amenities. Wide front porches, private pools, and seamless indoor-outdoor flow make these stays feel relaxed and inviting without compromising on style.

Where To Go Getty Fort Walton Beach , a laid-back Gulf Coast gem where white sand, turquoise waters, and family-friendly vibes make for a low-key, sun-soaked escape.

, a laid-back Gulf Coast gem where white sand, turquoise waters, and family-friendly vibes make for a low-key, sun-soaked escape. New Smyrna Beach , a charming, artsy surf town with local boutiques and a relaxed coastal pace of life.

, a charming, artsy surf town with local boutiques and a relaxed coastal pace of life. Treasure Island , a classic Gulf Coast escape where powdery beaches, laid-back charm, and sunset views set the tone.

, a classic Gulf Coast escape where powdery beaches, laid-back charm, and sunset views set the tone. Bradenton , a laid-back coastal town where Old Florida charm, waterfront views, and easy access to Anna Maria Island make it feel like a hidden gem.

, a laid-back coastal town where Old Florida charm, waterfront views, and easy access to Anna Maria Island make it feel like a hidden gem. Venice, a quaint Gulf Coast town where palm-lined streets, historic charm, and shark-tooth–filled shores make every beach day feel a little more special.

Follow Brit + Co on Pinterest for more travel ideas.