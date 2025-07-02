When Los Angeles designer Alexandra Azat of Plaster and Patina was tapped to design the primary suite of a colonial-revival home in Pasadena, she had just lost her own house to the California wildfires. “I craved spaces that make me feel safe,” she says. “Where my eyes and brain can rest.” The result? A moody, deeply personal design that embraces texture, comfort, and unexpected beauty.

The suite, which includes a bedroom, sunroom, sitting area, bathroom, and closet, is proof that when you trust your instincts and lean into the materials and memories that are personal to you, you create a beautiful space. “Grounded spaces have always called to me,” Azat says. “I utilize colors you’d find in nature...like painting a piece of art.”

Here’s how she did it — and how you can apply her soulful, pattern-rich approach to your own home.

Scroll to find out how to weave pattern drenching into your own home decor!

1. Start With A Rich, Nature-Inspired Palette Sam Frost Azat steers clear of high-contrast combos in her work, preferring instead to build dimension through layered neutrals. In the bedroom, that meant a palette pulled from the natural world — deep browns, earthy reds, and warm honey tones. “I love designing with a palette of deep neutrals,” she explains. “I grew up a horse-girl, so I’m greatly influenced by those years via the rich browns that often play a role in our work. I enjoy layering to avoid too much sharp contrast, as it can feel startling in private spaces.” Tip: Choose two or three tones within a similar color family (like rust, caramel, and espresso) and layer them through fabrics, wall treatments, and natural materials like wood or stone.

2. Use Pattern To Tell A Story Sam Frost Stripes, checks, and even scenic murals all have a place in this space, but they’re used thoughtfully.

Sam Frost In the closet, a hunt scene mural serves as a nod to Azat’s equestrian past, a common theme in her designs.

Sam Frost In the main room, a vintage nature-inspired tapestry from Roweam hangs behind the custom curved sofa for a dose of old-world charm — it makes a beautiful conversation starter.

Sam Frost The secret to mixing patterns without chaos? Scale and restraint. “This bedroom was very large,” Azat says. “It was my priority to ground it and make it feel liveable instead of overwhelming.” Tip: Mix patterns by varying their scale — pair a wide stripe with a small check or a graphic tile with a soft mural. Keep colors within the same tone family to maintain cohesion.

3. Add Texture To Create Some Soul Sam Frost From Holland & Sherry wool upholstery on the curved sofa to Larsen mohair on the bed, every surface in the suite has a unique tactile quality. Having grown up traveling through Europe, Azat developed a deep appreciation for furnishings and finishes with soul — pieces that feel aged, authentic, and full of character. “These finishes are alive,” Azat says. “Like real wood left to be imperfect, an unlacquered brass with a patina, or marble that has lived many lives.”

Sam Frost Even the woods are varied. Polished walnut, distressed elm, and other finishes are mixed to avoid a one-note feel. “When these old, charming materials are paired with fresh and more modern shapes, the result is something intriguing and sort of sexy," says Azat.

Sam Frost Tip: Combine at least three textures in every room. For example, try linen curtains, a sisal rug, and a stone table. Even better if they age beautifully over time.

4. Display Meaningful Art and Objects Sam Frost Azat sourced original etchings and paintings from a local Pasadena gallery to help bring authenticity and magic to the room. “They’re all meaningful pieces,” she says.

Sam Frost The bathroom vanity — made of walnut, brass and honey onyx — is a showstopper on its own. But paired with curved In Common With sconces and stunning black-border encaustic cement tiles, the room feels like an elegant retreat. Tip: Don’t just decorate — curate. Choose artwork and pieces that speak to your story, even if they’re imperfect or unconventional.

5. Let Your Passion Shape The Design Sam Frost Azat’s love for horses is more than just a design influence — it’s part of her identity. “The love I feel for horses and the lifestyle that comes with it runs very deep in me,” she says. “From the detailed leatherwork to the subtle curve of shiny black show boots, the materials and details of the equestrian lifestyle are endlessly inspiring.”

Sam Frost That equestrian spirit shows up in both direct and subtle ways — from the hunt scene mural in the closet to the elegant curves of the furniture, which recall riding gear and classic English design. Tip: Think about your own formative experiences — travel, hobbies, childhood memories — and find ways to reflect them in your design choices.

