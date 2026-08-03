From The Odyssey to Stranger Things: Where to Watch the 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' Cast Next

I can't wait to see Spider-Man: Brand New Day in theaters again, and not just because I am Tom Holland and Zendaya's number one fan. But the good news for anyone who's absolutely obsessed with the movie is that you can see every member of the Spider-Man: Brand New Day cast in so many other incredible projects. Let me prove it to you!

Consider this the only guide you need to the Spider-Man: Brand New Day cast's best movies and TV shows.

Tom Holland — The Odyssey (In Theaters) Universal Pictures Summer 2026 was a big year for Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Jon Bernthal; all of them were in both the Spider-Man: Brand New Day cast and The Odyssey! In Christopher Nolan's retelling of the epic, Tom plays Prince Telemachus who waits for his father Odysseus (Matt Damon) alongside his mother (Anne Hathaway) before taking matters into his own hands. Other Tom Holland movies & TV shows: The Impossible

Spider-Man: Homecoming

Spider-Man: Far From Home

Spider-Man: No Way Home

The Current War

Uncharted

Onward

The Devil All the Time

Chaos Walking

The Crowded Room

Zendaya — Euphoria (HBO Max) HBO Zendaya became the youngest actress to ever win the Emmy for Lead Actress in a Drama thanks to her stint on Sam Levinson's Euphoria. The show follows Rue (Zendaya), a recovering drug addict as she navigates high school and the world beyond. Other Zendaya movies & TV shows: Shake It Up

The Greatest Showman

Dune

Dune 2

Dune 3

Challengers

The Odyssey

The Drama

Sadie Sink — Stranger Things (Netflix) Netflix It's hard to believe that Sadie Sink's Max, a sassy yet lovable skateboarder from California — didn't join this supernatural horror series until season 2. She feels like she's been there since day 1! Other Sadie Sink movies & TV shows: Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

The Glass Castle

Fear Street Part Two: 1978

All Too Well: The Short film

The Whale

O'Dessa

Jacob Batalon — Let It Snow (Netflix) Netflix If sci-fi and epics aren't quite your favorite thing, then definitely check out Jacob's role in Let It Snow. It's a super cute rom-com on Netflix all about a friend group who find themselves in the middle of a crazy snow storm. Other Jacob Batalon movies & TV shows: Banana Split

The True Don Quixote

Shortcomings

Lift

Novocaine

The Wrecking Crew

Bubble Gang

Reginald the Vampire

Jon Bernthal — The Walking Dead (Netflix) AMC The first two seasons of The Walking Dead have become one of my favorite television arcs of all time. Jon Bernthal's Shane plays a pivotal role in the implosion of Rick Grimes' (Andrew Lincoln) group at the end of season 2, and I don't think I'll ever get over it. But this Spider-Man: Brand New Day cast member knocks it out of the park no matter what role he plays. Other Jacob Batalon movies & TV shows: The Punisher

Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian

The Wolf of Wall Street

Baby Driver

The Odyssey

The Bear

We Own This City

Tramell Tillman — Severance (Apple TV) Apple TV Severance is the perfect show for anyone who loves psychological mysteries and workplace dramas. The story follows a group of employees whose personal selves are literally severed from their work selves — leading to double the drama. Other Tramell Tillman movies & TV shows: Barron's Cove

Sweethearts

Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning

Ebenezer

Hunters

Octet

Mark Ruffalo — 13 Going on 30 (Netflix)​ Columbia Pictures/Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group Our OG Avenger Mark Ruffalo has been in quite a few films and shows — and has totally succeeded at trying his hand at different genres. Case in point: you'll fall in love with our Hulk in 13 Going on 30, where he plays best friend-turned-more opposite Jennifer Garner. Other Mark Ruffalo movies & TV shows: Just Like Heaven

Zodiac

Shutter Island

The Avengers

Poor Things

Spotlight

Which of the Spider-Man: Brand New Day cast's movies and TV shows is your favorite? Let us know in the comments and follow Brit + Co on Facebook for more recommendations!