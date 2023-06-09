13 Famous Geminis We Love This Gemini Season
Geminis are often life of the party with their outgoing personality and uncanny ability to jump from one thing to the next — trust me, I know. I may be a Libra, but my niece is a Gemini and I've witnessed firsthand how expressive she is at just six years old. And now that Gemini season is underway, these air signs seem to shine a little brighter.
You may have already snuck a peek at your horoscope this month to find out it's full of fire, fantasy, and feelings. Or, maybe you checked out if Gemini compatibility is in the stars for you. But have you looked up if your fave celeb is a famous gemini? From your friendly neighborhood Spiderman to your favorite Full House twins, here are 13 gemini celebrities!
Brook Shields (May 31, 1965)
From starting her career as a child model to starring in The Blue Lagoon and That '70s Show, this famous Gemini has been in the spotlight for over 40 years. Most recently, she released a documentary about her experiences as a child star, detailing the ups and very down downs.
Nicole Kidman (June 20, 1967)
Known for her roles in The Stepford Wives and the chilling Hulu series Nine Perfect Strangers, Nicole Kidman is certainly no stranger to big and small screens.
Naomi Campbell (May 22, 1970)
Naomi is most famous for her modeling career and even serves as the blueprint for upcoming models with her signature walk. She briefly appeared on hit TV show Empire and as one of the guest judges on America's Next Top Model.
Idina Menzel (May 30, 1971)
You may recognize her voice from the Frozen franchise, but Idina Menzel is also an incredibly gifted broadway actress. She's starred in the broadway productions of Rent and Wicked, winning a Tony Award for the latter performance.
Zoe Saldana (June 19, 1978)
Whether she's taking on the galaxy as Gamora in Guardians of the Galaxy, or being the loving yet fierce matriarch of her family in Avatar, Zoe Saldana fully embraces what makes her a Gemini. In a response to fellow actress Natalie Portman talking about her indecisiveness as a Gemini, Zoe tweeted, "Me tooooo!!"
Amy Schumer (June 1, 1981)
Amy Schumer's career as a comedian has always been one to watch. From her days on Comedy Central to the memorable film Trainwreck, Amy's entertaining and feel good energy are part of what makes her so compelling.
Natalie Portman (June 9, 1981)
Natalie stole the screen in films like Léon and Black Swan. Her ability to embody the depth of the characters she plays may or may not have something to do with the quick-witted nature of Geminis.
Chris Evans (June 13, 1981)
He'll always be Captain America in our hearts, but Chris Evans is also a fellow Gemini.
Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen (June 13, 1986)
We first fell in love with this pair of twins when they were on Full House. Since then, they've gone on to star in movies and create the beloved fashion label The Row.
Kat Dennings (June 13, 1986)
Often cast as the quirky best friend or supporting character, Kat Dennings' acting career began with an episode of Sex and the City in 2000. From there, this unforgettable Gemini has starred in Marvel's Thor and WandaVision.
Emily Ratajkowski (June 7, 1991)
Who knew some of the most notable models are Geminis? Emily Ratajkowski's career has allowed her to model for brands like Marc Jacobs and DKNY, and she's also starred in a couple of music videos. Does Maroon 5's "Love Somebody" video ring a bell?
Kate Upton (June 10, 1992)
Even though she had a brief stint as an actress, Kate Upton is most associated with the time she covered Sports Illustrated magazine. You can see her in films like The Other Woman and The Layover.
Tom Holland (June 1, 1996)
Just when we thought no one else could play the perfect Peter Parker in the Spiderman franchise, along came Tom Holland. This Gemini has gone on to capture our hearts (and Zendaya's) with his charming personality.
