5 Fall Journal Prompts For Personal Growth and Creativity
As we move into the late autumn season, our days are getting ever-shorter and the plant and animal life around us is preparing to go dormant and hibernate for the winter. It's the darker half of the year, and the perfect time to turn our attention inward. Each autumn, I try to reflect on how I can best use the winter season to recharge, conserve my energy, and focus on attention on my own personal growth, self-care, and goals for the coming year. Late autumn and early winter comprise the time if year when we reset, allowing the past year to fall away so we can emerge in the spring reinvigorated and ready to work toward our goals.
Because of this natural shift in energy, late autumn is a fantastic time to journal. Journaling helps you put your own thoughts into words, allowing a natural organization of your mental, emotional, and physical needs to take place on the page. Get to know yourself better this fall with these five journal prompts for inner growth and creativity.
Prompt #1: Looking back on the last six months, where did you direct most of your energy?
Taking inventory of how we've spent our time and energy is crucial to living a creative life. If we direct our energy in too many unnecessary directions (i.e. bingeing cooking shows on Netflix, fighting with our SO, people-pleasing, etc.), we risk depleting our energy, which basically ensures we'll have none left for creative pursuits.
Now is a great time to really look in the mirror and non-judgementally ask yourself how you've spent your energy. If you don't like the answer, don't beat yourself up! Acknowledge that your use of energy was what you wanted in that moment. Then decide how you want to focus your energy in the next season, and set the intention to follow through.
Prompt #2: How is your body feeling physically, right at this moment? What is it asking you for?Speaking of depleted energy levels, it can feel quite impossible to be productive when you're feeling physically unwell. Even if you're not all-out sick, you may find that you're currently living at a sub-standard level of wellness. Take a moment to close your eyes and scan your physical body: Is anything tight? Are there any aches and pains? Is your stomach feeling full of nourishing, easily digestible food that boosts your energy levels?
Again, there's no need for judgement here. If you find that there's something your body is craving, resolve to give it what it needs to thrive, whether that's additional rest, more wholesome food, or more laughter.
Prompt 3#: Name 10 people, experiences, and feelings you've experienced over the last six months that you're grateful for.
We weren't going to give you five journal prompts without including one focused on gratitude! Studies have clearly demonstrated the link between gratitude and happiness, and with Thanksgiving just around the corner, autumn seems like the perfect time to get in touch with all the blessings in your life.
Prompt #4: What are you most afraid of at this point in your life?
Creative people are often held back by fear. Whether your favorite creative pursuit is writing, poetry, DIY home decor, painting, music, or some other medium, chances are you could be even better at your chosen endeavor if you let go of fear and just allowed yourself to create. Even skills we don't typically think of as creative, like networking and parenting, can be mastered more easily in the absence of fear.
So as you're journaling, reflect on what you're most afraid of. Is it losing your job? The end of a friendship or relationship? What others think of you? Getting in touch with our fears can help us recognize their futility and move past them, so we can live our lives more fearlessly.
Prompt #5: If you could bring anything into the world, what would it be?
Creating is the process of making something that didn't exist before. It's the process of birthing something — even something as seemingly simple as a new tablescape or outfit combination — into the world. So if you could create something out of nothing, what would it be? A love song? A pair of DIY jeans? A recipe? You don't have to stop at one idea, either. Make a list of the kinds of things you'd like to create, and then go forth and make!
