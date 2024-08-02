'Squid Game' Season 2 Will Premiere Three Years After Season 1
Get ready for another year of mayhem, because Squid Game season 2 is on its way! The Netflix K-drama / thriller captivated — and horrified — viewers when it premiered on Netflix in 2021, and we are more than ready to see more. And considering it became Netflix's most-watched series, and was so popular it led to comfy Halloween costumes and reality competition Squid Game: The Challenge, we're not alone. Here's everything you need to know about Squid Game season 2!
When is the Squid Game season 2 release date?
Squid Game season 2 will premiere December 26, 2024. I guess nothing says Christmas like murder and giant, terrifying dolls. Creator Dong-hyuk reportedly took 10 years to write the first season of the hit series, but we're glad it didn't take him that long this time around!
What is Squid Game season 2 about?
The first season of Squid Game followed contestants chosen to participate in the titular games, a competition that features deadly versions of childhood games. "As we all saw at the end of season 1, the main plot of season 2 will be revenge," actor Lee Jung Jae tells All K-Pop. "The key figure who controlled the workings of the games in season 1 was Lee Byung-Hun...it seems that the two of us will be the central figures of this next story."
While season 1 was all about surviving the games, it appears that Squid Game season 2 could be all about bringing them down.
Who is in the Squid Game season 2 cast?
Netflix announced the cast of Squid Game season 2 in June 2023. In addition to the return of Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun, Wi Ha-jun, and Gong Yoo, we'll also see some new characters including Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Sung-hoon, and Yang Dong-geun.
Is Squid Game: The Challenge Season 2 of Squid Game?
Squid Game: The Challenge is a competition show inspired by the world of Squid Game. According to the official synopsis from Netflix, the 456 players are all playing familiar and new games and "their strategies, alliances, and character will be put to the test while competitors are eliminated around them."
Who won Squid Game 2023?
The winner of Squid Game: The Challenge season 1 is Mai Whelan, while the winner of the fictional Squid Game contest is Seong Gi-hun (played by Lee Jung-jae).
Give us your craziest Squid Game season 2 theory in the comments, and check out what Hwang Dong-hyuk had to say about season 3.
