These 2021 Halloween Costume Ideas Are Already Iconic
We want to go big or go home for spooky season, and these 2021 Halloween costume ideas are the perfect place to start. We looked to this year's TV premieres, iconic pop culture, and pun humor as the source of our inspiration. These show-stopping Halloween costumers are fun and creative, so that whether you're working on a group Halloween costume or going solo, you'll have the best costume around.
Scarlet Witch
Scarlet Witch (aka Wanda Maximoff) is one of our favorite female superheroes, and her role in this year's WandaVision only made us love her more. Go for her new Avengers costume or pick one of the many looks she wore across the decades.
The Bridgerton Sisters
With its absolutely beautiful costumes, it's no wonder that Bridgerton took the world by storm. That also makes it a can't-beat choice for Halloween.
Taylor Swift(s)
We love this take on the "Look What You Made Me Do" music video, but Halloween costumes inspired by the "Bad Blood" music video and Taylor Swift eras are also up for grabs.
Houseplant
Spending a year and a half indoors makes it very easy to gather quite a few house plants, so why not dress up as one for Halloween? The best part is you don't need to worry about watering it.
The Scooby Gang
Every member of the Scooby Gang is iconic, which means any pair of them will be a winning costume.
Outer Banks
If you live somewhere warm, you might prefer a Halloween costume consisting of a bikini top and shorts. But if the weather is already cooling down, don't worry: Outer Banks season 2's costumes also include sweaters.
Audrey Hepburn
A look this classic (and easy) cannot be overlooked. All you need is an LBD, a pearl necklace, and a tiara!
Cruella De Vil
As far as we're concerned, any Disney villain is a great choice because it gives you a reason to brush up on your Halloween hair and makeup skills.
A Punny Costume
Find your favorite pun and turn it into a costume. Not only is this dust bunny hilarious, but it also pays homage to all the cleaning we need to do...
Which 2021 Halloween costume idea is your favorite? Follow us on Pinterest and subscribe to our newsletter for more Halloween content!
Brit + Co Editorial Assistant, Swiftie | Chloe is from the Outer Banks of North Carolina (yes, like the Netflix show!). When she isn't writing or updating her blog Pastels and Pop Culture, Chloe enjoys watching Marvel movies or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta!