The 10 Best Trader Joe’s Fall Items You Can’t Miss In 2025

Though Trader Joe’s pumpkin goodies are pretty dang yummy, their fall selection spans way past the seasonal gourd. From maple-flavored treats to apple-forward bites , fall is the season I look forward to the most at Trader Joe’s because having a themed snack just makes me feel all the more cozy and festive. To spare you the time of meandering through the grocer’s endless aisles in order to find the best Trader Joe’s fall snacks , I’ve curated my absolute favorites for you here. They’re all so tasty, and I guarantee you’ll be able to find something for everyone since this list includes both sweet and savory picks.

Scroll on to discover the 10 Trader Joe’s fall items you can’t miss in 2025, especially before they disappear from shelves!

Trader Joe's Apple Cider Donuts These are a true addiction for me. I have to pace myself. Filled with apple cider flavor, these cinnamon and sugar-dusted donuts are the perfect midnight snack or morning coffee companion for fall time. I really enjoy them when I just need a break from pumpkin spice treats.

Trader Joe's Savory Squash Pastry Bites Trader Joe's frozen finger foods are honestly so good, and I look forward to these pastry bites every fall because they feature seasonal veggies like pumpkin and butternut squash. Talk about full on fall flavor! The best part? Just 12 minutes in the oven, and they're done.

Trader Joe's Maple Leaf Ice Cream Sandwiches My mouth is watering just thinking about these. A new debut for fall 2025, these small ice cream sammies embrace not only maple-flavored sandwich cookies, but a maple-infused ice cream for added sweetness (and seasonal vibes).

Trader Joe's Sweet Potato Habanero Hot Sauce I'm the kind of person that likes anything spicy, especially when it's chilly out, so I can warm up a bit with each bite. This new sweet potato and habanero hot sauce is going to be ideal for everything from chicken tenders to soups for fall!

Trader Joe's Butternut Squash & Caramelized Onion Tart Gosh, this one's so good. This Trader Joe's fall find has been making its rounds for years now, and it really never gets old. My favorite part about it is you don't have to do any extra prep or assembling. Just pop it in the oven for a bit, and you've got a fancy-tasting appetizer or main course ready for feasting.

Trader Joe's Gluten Free Pumpkin Ravioli Pumpkin and pasta are a match made in heaven, IMO. This package is also completely gluten-free, so I can easily share it with all of my pals. Score!

Trader Joe's Teeny Tiny Apple Pies Apple pie is genuinely one of the best fall desserts out there. These 'teeny tiny'-sized ones make the perfect single-serving for you, and just you. As for myself, I'll be topping mine off with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

Trader Joe's Butternut Squash Mac & Cheese Bites Butternut squash strikes again! Trader Joe's has a ton of squash-filled treats this fall, and you're sure to fall in love with this bite-size mac and cheese snack to help beat your afternoon slump or finish your charcuterie spread for a spooky movie night.

Trader Joe's Sliced Apple Cinnamon Sourdough Bread Infused with both apple and cinnamon, this sourdough is the epitome of a fall breakfast. Just slather on some butter, Greek yogurt, and some fruit slices for a complete bite. Yum!

Trader Joe's Mini Spicy Pumpkin Samosas Spicy and earthy, these small samosas are a staple in my freezer come fall. They make a great appetizer for crowds of all kinds!

